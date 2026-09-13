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'It can take over the internet': Why Elon Musk, Sam Altman and Dario Amodei want to slow AI race

Anthropic's Dario Amodei warns AI agent swarms could threaten the internet within months. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Elon Musk have backed his call, bringing fierce AI rivals together over growing safety concerns.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 07:55 AM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 08:07 AM IST
'It can take over the internet': Why Elon Musk, Sam Altman and Dario Amodei want to slow AI race
Image Credit: AI. Sam Altman, Elon Musk and Dario Amodei.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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'It can take over the internet': Why Elon Musk, Sam Altman and Dario Amodei want to slow AI race
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