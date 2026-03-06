The world is in shock following the tragic events that occurred in the southern Iranian city of Minab on February 28. During the school's routine morning class at the Shajareh Tayyebeh Girls' Primary School, a missile strike occurred, resulting in the death of over 160 schoolgirls aged 7 to 12 years.

The dust is yet to settle following the tragic incident in one of the deadliest operations of the 2026 Iran War. Was this tragedy the result of a calculated strike, an accident in the heat of the war, or an error in Artificial Intelligence?

The target: Why was the school in the crosshair?

The strike occurred in the midst of an extensive joint aerial campaign by the US and Israel. Although the Iranian government claims that the death toll is as high as 180, US officials claim that they do not intentionally target such facilities. In fact, the US is "investigating" the matter.

Initial findings indicated that the technical overlap is complex:

The military legacy: The location of the school was once a confirmed IRGC base.

The proximity issues: Although the IRGC location had been decommissioned to accommodate the school, military installations are in the immediate area.

The strategic error: Sources point to the fact that the missile was meant for the nearby active military complex but ended up in the school instead.

'Algorithm warfare': The new face of combat

In 2026, the choice of target is no longer the sole prerogative of human military strategists. The US military, often in partnership with AI leaders such as Anthropic and OpenAI, uses sophisticated "targeted systems." These systems scan satellite images, drone footage, and telecommunications signals to detect threats in seconds.

The phenomenon is now known as "Algorithm Warfare." Although AI systems are capable of processing thousands of targets in real time, the Minab disaster points to the catastrophic dangers of the "human in the loop" concept being eliminated.

Three ways AI can commit a deadly error

From a technical standpoint, if an AI system were responsible for the Minab strike, then it is probable that the system made one of the following errors:

Outdated training data: If the AI system’s database indicated that the coordinates belonged to an active IRGC base, based on historical imagery, then the system would have indicated that the building was a high-priority target for the Iranian military, without the knowledge that the building had been repurposed as a school several years ago.

Contextual misinterpretation: Another problem that AI systems have is that they cannot distinguish between civilian architecture and military architecture, especially in densely populated urban areas. If an AI system indicates that there is a secure perimeter or other electronic signatures near a school, then the system would likely indicate that the entire block is a combat zone.

Automated over-reliance: Much of the latest weaponry utilizes an "auto-pilot" system. If the final authorization for the strike is left up to the machine, without human intervention reviewing the video feed, then the machine cannot see the children in the classroom.

The precedent: From Gaza to Minab

The debate surrounding the use of AI in war is nothing new. In past conflicts, the likes of Israel’s "Lavender," an AI designed to develop target lists, were under the microscope for their accuracy and the "collateral damage" of civilian loss of life.

In the tragedy of Minab, we must remember that technology, no matter how efficient, cannot replicate the judgment of the human heart. Whether the event was an act of war or simply the hallucination of technology gone wrong, the end result is the same: children in a classroom, silenced by the blast of a missile.

The unanswered question

As the investigation into the event continues, the debate over Lethal Autonomous Weapons Systems (LAWS) has come to a fever pitch. When we allow technology to determine who shall live and who shall die, we must be prepared for the fact that one line of faulty code could mean the slaughter of the innocent.

