16 years, 900 flights, 0 valid master licences: The mind-boggling Air Canada pilot deception uncovered

A former pilot at Air Canada, who flew hundreds of airplanes without having the proper license for over a decade, has been charged with various offenses, including fraudulent practices, according to Canadian authorities. The pilot, whose name is Geoffrey Wall, was arrested on June 1, 2026, following an exhaustive investigation into a long-term aviation fraud scheme that law enforcement officials have likened to a Hollywood film story.

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$3 million fraud: Operating large commercial aircraft without proper license

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According to sources within the law enforcement agencies involved in the case, Geoffrey Wall piloted more than 900 domestic and international flights in his 16-year-long career with Air Canada. In his capacity as a pilot-in-command, Wall operated large commercial planes such as Boeing 767, 777, and 787 jets, receiving over $3 million Canadian dollars in pay.

During a news conference held on Monday, Peel Regional Police Deputy Chief Marc Milinovich elaborated on the details of the case. As alleged by prosecutors, Wall intentionally and persistently misled both his employer and the aviation authority in Canada, namely Transport Canada.

"This investigation and the details surrounding it read like a movie script," Deputy Chief Milinovich stated. "This is very similar to a doctor who is licensed to practice family medicine but is performing brain surgery in their office. There are additional requirements and regulations to professional designations that exist for a reason."

Regulatory gap: Lack of mandatory 'ATPL-A'

It was revealed that Wall held a valid commercial pilot license throughout his 27-year tenure with the airline. Nevertheless, when the company promoted him to the position of captain in 2009, he did not obtain a mandatory Airline Transport Pilot License for Aeroplanes (ATPL-A), which is considered the highest pilot certification in terms of aircraft operation, according to the legal regulations.

The gap in compliance remained unidentified for 16 years until the company's internal documentation audit carried out in the latter part of 2025. After the audit findings were disclosed, Air Canada immediately informed the Canadian transportation authority about the discrepancy. By then, Wall had retired from the airline's employ, one year prior to the beginning of a formal criminal investigation.

Response of Air Canada

According to an official statement released on Monday, Air Canada suspended Wall from work immediately after becoming aware of the licensing issue. While highlighting that Wall lacked the legal permission to fly an aircraft as a captain, the company asserted that passenger safety was not jeopardized throughout the whole duration of his tenure.

Air Canada safety layering

Recurrent Training (Every 6 Months) ──> Validates flying competency

(Every 6 Months) ──> Validates flying competency Certified Flight Check (Every 12 Months) ──> Conducted by Transport Canada inspector

The airline emphasised that all of its pilots must undergo strict recurrent training every six months to validate their technical competency, alongside an annual operational check-flight under the supervision of a certified Transport Canada inspector. "However, appropriate licensing is an essential layer of the airline industry’s multi-layered approach to safety, so Air Canada takes this matter with the utmost seriousness," the company added.

Wall is currently facing a heavy civil financial penalty from Transport Canada for operating an aircraft without the correct captain's credential. Additionally, Peel Regional Police have processed seven distinct criminal charges against the retired pilot, including major fraud and uttering forged documents.

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