NewsWorld‘Air defence key priority; next week meetings expected for energy packages’: Zelenskyy
After returning from the Munich Security Conference, in a video message to Ukrainians, Zelenskyy hailed the drone production line in collaboration with Germany. He added that Kyiv expects to hold meetings with world leaders on new energy packages.
 

|Last Updated: Feb 16, 2026, 06:42 AM IST|Source: ANI
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday (local time) thanked the United States and Germany for support to Kyiv's air defence system amid the war against Russia.


The Ukrainian President said, "I am back in Kyiv after two intense days at the Munich Security Conference. There were numerous meetings, but most importantly, new support packages for Ukraine will be introduced. The key priority is missiles for air defence, for protection against ballistic missiles. This is why we discussed it in Munich, also with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. We hope the agreements will work as needed. Thanks to Germany, we have a new strike drone production line, and will continue to expand these efforts of joint development, joint production, pan-European programs and financial instruments."

"Next week, we expect meetings and work aimed at new energy packages. This concerns both recovery after strikes and necessary equipment," he added in the video message posted on X.

Furthermore, he asked the public to heed air raid alerts.

"Several cold days lie ahead, and everyone has already seen how the Russians exploit this. Please take care of yourselves and heed air raid alerts. We are in constant contact with all partners, emphasising that each such threat only worsens the prospects for ending the war," Zelenskyy said.

In Munich, Zelenskyy had unveiled the German-Ukrainian joint venture for producing drones for the Ukrainian Army. In an X post, he said the drone line is "battle-tested and powered by AI."

The United Kingdom also announced a new air defence package worth over Euro 500 million for Ukraine.

This comes in the backdrop of a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, Russia, and the US, which is expected be held in Geneva on February 17-18. 

