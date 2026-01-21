BREAKING | Air Force One Fault: Trump Returns To Base Over Electrical Issue En Route To Davos 2026

President Donald Trump’s trip to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos faced a brief delay on Tuesday evening after Air Force One was forced to return to base shortly after takeoff.

After takeoff, the AF1 crew identified a minor electrical issue. Out of an abundance of caution, AF1 is returning to Joint Base Andrews. The President and team will board a different aircraft and continue on to Switzerland. https://t.co/pJ3Jc9NNbS January 21, 2026