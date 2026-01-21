BREAKING | Air Force One Fault: Trump Returns To Base Over Electrical Issue En Route To Davos 2026
President Trump's trip to the WEF in Davos was delayed Tuesday after Air Force One returned to Joint Base Andrews due to a "minor electrical issue." The President will switch planes to meet European leaders and Indian CEOs in Switzerland.
President Donald Trump’s trip to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos faced a brief delay on Tuesday evening after Air Force One was forced to return to base shortly after takeoff.
After takeoff, the AF1 crew identified a minor electrical issue. Out of an abundance of caution, AF1 is returning to Joint Base Andrews. The President and team will board a different aircraft and continue on to Switzerland. https://t.co/pJ3Jc9NNbS— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 21, 2026
