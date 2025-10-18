Air India Cancels Milan-Delhi Flight, Hundreds Of Diwali Travellers Stranded In Italy

Hundreds of passengers returning to India from Italy for Diwali had their festive plans disrupted after Air India cancelled its Milan-Delhi flight (AI-138) due to a technical fault. The airline stated that the decision was taken keeping the safety of passengers in mind.

According to Air India, flight AI-138, scheduled to operate from Milan to Delhi on October 17, 2025, was cancelled due to extended technical requirements in the designated aircraft. The airline emphasised that passenger and crew safety remained its top priority.

Air India said that all 255 passengers and 10 crew members were provided hotel accommodation, though some arrangements had to be made outside the airport vicinity due to limited availability. The airline has rebooked passengers on alternate flights for October 20, 2025, or later, depending on seat availability with Air India and other airlines.

One passenger, whose Schengen visa was set to expire on Monday, was rebooked on another airline’s Sunday flight. The airline also confirmed that all affected passengers continue to receive meals and necessary ground assistance.

Apologising for the inconvenience, Air India reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of its passengers and crew