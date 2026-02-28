Air India flight AI139 aborts mid-air as Israel, Iran, and Iraq shut airspace amid strikes

Thousands of travelers found themselves stranded on Saturday, February 28, 2026, as a massive closure of airspace swept through the Middle East due to a series of military strikes carried out by the US and Israel against Iran. The first airline to cancel its operations mid-flight due to security concerns was India's flag carrier, Air India. The reason cited for the closure of the Middle East's "Tehran Flight Information Region" (FIR) was the high level of security risks involved.

Air India flight AI139 aborts mid-air

Air India's Flight AI139, which took off from New Delhi and was headed for Tel Aviv on Saturday morning, made a shocking U-turn while mid-air, flying over Central Asia. The airline has now confirmed that it has made the decision to return to India as a result of the closure of airspace in Israel due to high security risks.

"AI139 is air returning to India due to the closure of airspace in Israel and in the interest of safety," stated an official from Air India.

The return flight, AI140, which was supposed to depart from Tel Aviv to Delhi, has been canceled. The airline announced the temporary halt of its Israel sector for a minimum of one week in view of the ongoing military conflict.

Total airspace lockdown: Israel, Iraq, and Iran

The disruption in the flights is a result of the total airspace lockdown in the conflict zone:

Israel: The Israeli Transport Ministry closed its airspace to all civilian flights following the launch of "Operation Shield of Judah." Passengers at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport were reportedly asked to leave their baggage behind and move into bomb shelters.

Iraq: The Iraqi Transport Ministry announced the total closure of its airspace following the exodus of transit flights. The reason cited was the possibility of retaliatory missile strikes.

Iran: Iran closed its entire FIR until at least 1200 UTC today in view of the total exodus of flights from its airspace.

Israel moves to 'emergency footing'

On the ground, Israel has moved to its "Special State of Emergency." Israel Defense Forces (IDF) operations have moved the country from "Full Activity" to "Essential Activity." This has meant:

School closures: All educational activities in the country have been suspended.

Workplace restrictions: Only essential sectors are currently allowed to function in the country. The rest have been asked to work from home.

Gathering bans: A nationwide ban has been put in place for public gatherings as sirens are still sounding as a "proactive alert" for the expected Iranian missiles.

The toll on global aviation

The disruption caused in the country is the worst in the last 12 days of air warfare in June 2025. Major flights, including IndiGo and British Airways, are also being re-routed to avoid the Persian Gulf and the Levant. Experts have warned that this could lead to a substantial rise in airfares.

