Air India Express flight from Hyderabad suffers nose-wheel failure at Phuket; runway closed
Air India Express flight from Hyderabad suffers nose-wheel failure at Phuket; runway closed
Trending Photos
Flight operations at Phuket Airport were temporarily suspended after an Air India Express flight from Hyderabad to Phuket suffered a nose-wheel issue upon landing.
A widely circulated image from the Air India Express hard landing at Phuket Airport shows the collapsed nose landing gear of the plane resting directly on the runway. The image also shows detached wheels, a long black scrape mark, and minor debris, with the aircraft upright and intact under clear daylight. However, Zee News could not independently verify the authenticity of the image.
Phuket Airport incident : Air India Express Boeing 737 MAX 8 hard landing.. nose landing gear strut scraped the runway, Wheels detached hitting the fence, minor ground fire from debris (extinguished immediately). Aircraft stopped safely, all pax off via mobile stairs, zero… pic.twitter.com/vNfLSxD2RT — Fahad Naim (@Fahadnaimb) March 11, 2026
(This is a developing story.)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv