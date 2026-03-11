Air India Express flight from Hyderabad suffers nose-wheel failure at Phuket; runway closed

Flight operations at Phuket Airport were temporarily suspended after an Air India Express flight from Hyderabad to Phuket suffered a nose-wheel issue upon landing.

A widely circulated image from the Air India Express hard landing at Phuket Airport shows the collapsed nose landing gear of the plane resting directly on the runway. The image also shows detached wheels, a long black scrape mark, and minor debris, with the aircraft upright and intact under clear daylight. However, Zee News could not independently verify the authenticity of the image.

Phuket Airport incident : Air India Express Boeing 737 MAX 8 hard landing.. nose landing gear strut scraped the runway, Wheels detached hitting the fence, minor ground fire from debris (extinguished immediately). Aircraft stopped safely, all pax off via mobile stairs, zero… pic.twitter.com/vNfLSxD2RT — Fahad Naim (@Fahadnaimb) March 11, 2026

(This is a developing story.)