Air India flight from Mumbai to Newark lands at London airport following bomb threat

An Air India flight on its way from Mumbai to Newark, US, made a precautionary landing at London Stansted Airport, UK, on Wednesday following a bomb threat. The flight was AI 191 travelling from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA).

"#FlyAI : #Airindia #Flight Alert ! #AI 191 Mumbai- Newark of 27.06.19 has made a precautionary landing at London Stansted Airport due to a bomb threat. Update in the matter follows," said the airline.

Britain scrambled Typhoon fighters at supersonic speed to intercept the Boeing 777-337 and safely escorted it to Stansted. The airport said its runway has reopened and the Air India flight was at an isolated stand with police in attendance.

"An Air India Boeing 777 diverted into London Stansted Airport at approximately 1015 and landed safely with Essex Police in attendance. It is parked on an isolated stand away from the normal airport operations," the airport said.

"Our runway has now re-opened and is fully operational following a precautionary landing of Air India flight," it said.

An Air India spokesman was not immediately reachable.

with Reuters input