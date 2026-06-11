AKINCI drone turns into flying tank: 150 KM precision strike brings new fear in modern warfare

Ankara: Turkey’s defence sector has added a new weapon system that is changing how its drones are used in combat roles. Roketsan’s IHA-230 ballistic missile has now officially entered service, giving Turkish Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) the ability to carry out long-range precision strikes instead of only surveillance and reconnaissance missions.

The missile, which can be launched from drones such as the Bayraktar AKINCI and AKSUNGUR, has a range of more than 150 kilometres and is built to strike high-value targets such as air defence systems, radar stations, communication hubs and command centres.

With this addition, Turkish drones are moving for direct strike operations and extending their reach far beyond traditional battlefield limits.

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According to Roketsan, the IHA-230 is a supersonic air-to-surface ballistic missile developed from the TRG-230 ground-based system. It weighs around 225 kilograms and is 3.4 metres long. The warhead is about 42 kilograms, with multiple options available, including fragmentation, armour-piercing and thermobaric types depending on mission requirements.

The missile uses a fire-and-forget system supported by the GNSS-assisted inertial navigation. This allows it to continue toward its target even in environments where electronic jamming is present. Operators can launch it from a safe distance, while the system handles mid-flight guidance to reduce exposure to counterattacks.

Built for precision deep-strikes

The purpose of the IHA-230 is to hit mobile or fixed air defence assets that are difficult to neutralise using conventional systems. Once launched, it can travel deep into hostile territory and strike targets with high accuracy. The feature helps it fit better in fast-moving battlefield situations where timing matters.

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The missile has gone through a series of tests. In December 2022, it was fired from a Bayraktar AKINCI drone and hit a target 100 kilometres away. By March 2023, the range extended to 140 kilometres. In November 2024, it reached a target at 155 kilometres. This was one of its longest recorded test strikes so far.

The AKINCI drone, which serves as one of its primary launch platforms, can fly at altitudes of up to 12 kilometres and carry over 1 tonne of payload. Its weapons mix includes air-to-air missiles and bunker-busting bombs. It makes it a multi-role combat UAV. Turkish defence officials have described its payload capacity as a major step in increasing unmanned strike capability.

Changing role of combat drones

With the integration of IHA-230, drones such as the AKINCI are no longer limited to intelligence gathering. They now function as full strike systems capable of engaging targets at long distances without putting pilots in danger. The combination of endurance, altitude and missile range has broadened how these systems are deployed in military planning.

The missile also works along with other Turkish systems such as the CAKIR cruise missile, creating layered strike options for different types of targets. Defence officials see this integration as part of an effort to strengthen unmanned combat capabilities across multiple platforms.

Turkey’s increasing defence industry push

Ankara has made defence self-reliance a part of its military development strategy. The goal is to meet most of its defence needs domestically by 2030. Major projects include the KAAN fifth-generation fighter jet and the Altay main battle tank, both intended to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers.

The country’s defence exports have also risen. In 2024, Turkey recorded defence exports worth about $7.1 billion. Drone maker Baykar alone brought in nearly $1.8 billion from overseas sales in the same period. The number shows international demand for Turkish unmanned systems, especially in Europe and countries aligned with the NATO.

With systems like the IHA-230 now entering active service, Turkey is moving its drone fleet into a combat role. These platforms are no longer limited to watching or gathering information. They are now being used for long-range strikes that can reach deep into operational areas with both speed and accuracy.