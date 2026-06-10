'Oh lord, oh god...': Guard Dogs ordered to maul and sexually torture bound, naked Palestinian detainees while soldiers film and laugh

A deeply shocking investigation into organised torture and brutal physical beating, including sexual assault, has recently come to light in relation to Palestinians detained in Israeli military facilities. Former prisoners held in the facilities revealed the extent of the abusive atmosphere, which consists of constant humiliation, severe overcrowding, and sexual abuse.

Based on an exhaustive investigation carried out by the news agency Al Jazeera, the protocol procedures of these facilities have become increasingly harsh after the October 2023 attack. Testimonies reveal that one of these procedures consists of taking away the name of the individual detainee and making him identify himself by his serial number. If the person does not agree with this protocol, he will be beaten severely.

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Using guard dogs to torture: Details from eyewitnesses

Some of the harshest testimonies came from residents of Gaza, where former detainees revealed details of how they were subjected to a torturous sexual environment by military personnel.

For example, a former detainee mentioned a certain situation that occurred in April 2024 after the end of Ramadan when a team of about 12 soldiers and guard dogs joined the prison cell that contained eight inmates. As the witness testified, the prisoners were stripped and subjected to sexual abuse, mentioning explicitly that the guard dogs participated in the humiliation by following the verbal orders of the officers.

"We were shouting, 'Oh Lord, oh God,' but they were just laughing and filming us," recalled one of the survivors of the humiliation, saying that the detainees were tied to their stomachs and cuffed before they were told to lay there as the guard dogs were stepping upon them.

Forced conferences and collective punishments of labourers

Accounts similar to the previous one have also been reported by other released detainees, such as a civilian laborer who was working in Gaza on a standard permit. He claimed that he was forced to wear iron handcuffs and undergo severe sexual assault using foreign objects. Furthermore, the laborer accused the assault of having been partially performed by some female officers.

As stated by this detainee, he was kept down and pinned by the soldiers while other personnel cheered and filmed the act through their mobile phones.

Despite always making sure to stress to interrogators that he is a civilian with zero involvement in the attacks committed in October 2023, according to his accounts, the beating did not stop. The laborer also alleged that the guards frequently threatened him by referring to collective guilt and saying, "You entered our lands and invaded them!"

International scandal in mid-2024: Knesset members defend torture policies

The current revelations came after an earlier scandal that occurred in mid-2024, in which a video leaked to Al Jazeera showed the brutal sexual abuse of a Palestinian prisoner held at the Sde Teiman prison in southern Israel. The extent of physical damage incurred in the attack, according to sources, permanently disabled the prisoner in question to the point where they will never be able to walk again.

Although the initial leak of footage had resulted in the temporary detention of several IDF reservists, the arrests immediately sparked a backlash of violent protests among right-wing Israeli politicians seeking to protect the soldiers from facing charges.

Indeed, in one particularly heated debate in the Knesset, MK Hanoch Milwidsky, himself a senior member of the Prime Minister’s own Likud Party, openly praised the use of sexual violence on suspected militants. In the face of a direct challenge asking if inserting objects into the rectum of the suspect was acceptable, Milwidsky replied on the floor of the parliament, “If he is a Nukhba [Hamas militant], then everything is legitimised! Everything!"

In addition, Itamar Ben-Gvir, who serves as the National Security Minister, has been quoted saying that military personnel require “full backing” irrespective of the charges against them, which, according to human rights groups is what has created the impression that soldiers enjoy “total legal impunity” within the prison system.

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