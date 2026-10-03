Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /Al-Qaeda links, Oman ban, extremist views: Omani pilot’s identity exposes major lapses in flydubai cockpit attack

Al-Qaeda links, Oman ban, extremist views: Omani pilot’s identity exposes major lapses in flydubai cockpit attack

LinkedIn profile belonging to al-Hammami featured two posts published on Wednesday, around nine hours after the September 30 flydubai attack. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Oct 03, 2026, 01:04 PM IST|Updated: Oct 03, 2026, 01:05 PM IST
Al-Qaeda links, Oman ban, extremist views: Omani pilot’s identity exposes major lapses in flydubai cockpit attack
Image Credit: Left- Omani co-pilot of flydubai flight FZ1073 (@IsraelWarRoom/X), (Right- @flightradar24/X)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Al-Qaeda links, Oman ban, extremist views: Omani pilot’s identity exposes major lapses in flydubai cockpit attack
2
3
4
5