/Alaska plane crash: 8 killed as charter flight crashes near Cape Newenham radar site

The Cessna 441, which took off from Anchorage earlier Thursday, was headed toward Cape Newenham when it crashed about 12:15 p.m. local time, according to the FAA.



The flight was headed to the Cape Newenham Long Range Radar site.



While there was no immediate update on the condition of people aboard the flight, Alaska's Governor Mike Dunleavy, in a Facebook post, said that the Alaska National Guard is conducting a search and rescue operation.



On the news of the plane crash, senior Alaskan senator Lisa Murkowski said in a post on X, "I join Alaskans in condolences as we learn of the plane crash in Cape Newenham today."