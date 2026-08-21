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Alaska plane crash: 8 killed as charter flight crashes near Cape Newenham radar site

Alaska plane crash: A Cessna 441 operated by Security Aviation carrying eight people crashed near the Cape Newenham Long Range Radar Site in western Alaska. Officials confirm all eight on board died in the crash.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 21, 2026, 12:25 PM IST|Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 12:27 PM IST
Alaska plane crash: 8 killed as charter flight crashes near Cape Newenham radar site
Image Credit: ANI. Representative image.

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Alaska plane crash: 8 killed as charter flight crashes near Cape Newenham radar site
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