Aleppo Explodes Into Violence: Fierce SDF Attacks On The Syrian City Leave Civilians In Terror And Ruins

Damascus: Heavy clashes have erupted in Aleppo as the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) reported striking the Syrian army’s positions in the city’s Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighbourhoods. According to an operational update from the SDF, their forces destroyed two armoured vehicles and inflicted casualties on government troops.

The SDF said clashes are continuing during what they described as a “heroic resistance” by their Internal Security Forces, who have faced relentless shelling from tanks, artillery and drones. So far, the SDF claims that nine Syrian army soldiers have been killed in these confrontations.

At the same time, the humanitarian situation is deteriorating. Dr Othman Sheikh Issa, co-chair of the health council in the Kurdish-controlled neighbourhoods of Sheikh Maqsoud, Ashrafieh and Bani Zaid, told Germany’s DPA news agency that four out of five local hospitals are no longer operational.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“We lack doctors, medicines and diesel to run generators,” he said, adding that the neighbourhoods have been under heavy shelling for three consecutive days.

Syrian security sources have confirmed that government forces have entered the first buildings in Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh, while fresh exchanges of fire between the army and SDF are being reported in these areas.

The violence has complicated ongoing political negotiations. Syrian Kurdish leader Mazloum Abdi stated that the clashes are undermining talks with Damascus over a deal reached last year to integrate Kurdish forces into the Syrian army.

He said the deployment of tanks, artillery bombardments and attempts to storm residential areas during negotiations are making it impossible to reach meaningful agreements.

Abdi visited Damascus on Sunday for talks regarding the implementation of the March deal, but state media reported that discussions yielded no tangible results.

Casualty numbers are rising. As reported by the state-run SANA news agency, the Syrian Health Ministry said the death toll from SDF attacks in Aleppo has risen to nine, with 55 others injured. The ministry added that civilian areas targeted by the SDF had suffered casualties.

The SDF has clarified that it has not requested and will not request safe passages to leave Sheikh Maqsoud or Ashrafieh. They argue that their forces are not the aggressors and that the onus is on the government to withdraw tanks, artillery and troops from residential areas.

Negotiations are reportedly ongoing, however, to secure safe passages for civilians in the conflict zones. A Syrian government source told Al Jazeera that intermediaries are working with the SDF to ensure residents can leave safely.

Thousands of residents have sought shelter as the fighting intensifies. Among roughly 100 people at St Ephrem Syriac Orthodox Church in Aleppo, Georgette Lulu described, “There was a lot of bombing and loud noises, and a shell landed next to our house. I have been through these circumstances a lot, so I don’t get frightened. But my niece was really afraid, so we had to come to the church.”

Representing Aleppo’s Ministry of Social Affairs, Hassan Nader said about 4,000 people are staying in shelters, while tens of thousands have fled to other parts of the province.

The European Union (EU) has expressed concerns about the violence. EU spokesperson Anouar el-Anouni urged all sides to exercise restraint, protect civilians and pursue a diplomatic solution. EU chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa are scheduled to visit Damascus for talks with Syrian leadership.

The SDF is a US-backed Kurdish-led alliance formed in 2015, controlling important areas of eastern Syria, including oilfields. It was instrumental in defeating ISIL’s final stronghold in Raqqa in 2017, with nearly 900 US troops stationed in their territories.

Turkey considers the SDF a terrorist organisation due to its links with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), though peace negotiations are ongoing.

The Aleppo Health Directorate confirmed that at least 15 people have been killed in the recent fighting, including seven civilians injured in SDF attacks, with 52 more wounded.

Turkey has said it is ready to support Syria’s government if requested. A defence ministry official stated that Ankara is closely monitoring developments in northern Syria and is prepared to provide necessary assistance.

The fresh clashes represent the fiercest fighting in Aleppo so far. Large numbers of government troops have moved into the central Ashrafieh and Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhoods, with roughly two-thirds of civilians estimated to have fled the fighting. However, more than 10,0000 residents are trapped. SDF-released footage shows civilians wounded on city streets.

State media reports indicate that the SDF shelling has hit student housing at the University of Aleppo and a doctor at al-Razi Hospital was injured. The SDF also reported downing two drones during “violent clashes” across the city.

In a separate incident, SANA reported that SDF fighters targeted a Syrian Civil Defence ambulance with sniper fire near an evacuation point, injuring a female paramedic.

As Aleppo is engulfed in heavy fighting, the city’s residents face mounting fear, shortages and uncertainty, while international actors urge restraint and push for diplomatic solutions to prevent further humanitarian catastrophe.