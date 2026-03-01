Ali Khamenei to Ali Shamkhani: Top Iranian leaders killed in US-Israel military strikes

Tensions in the Middle East intensified on February 28, 2026 as Israel and the United States carried out a large-scale, coordinated military operation against Iran. The strikes targeted strategic military assets, including nuclear facilities, missile production centers, bases of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and offices located near the compound of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Tehran. The operation marked a major escalation in the conflict and heightened concerns over potential retaliatory actions across the region.

Trump announces Khamenei killed

US President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been killed following the joint US–Israeli military strikes on Iran. In his post, Trump described Khamenei as “one of the most evil people in history” and declared the operation a significant success.

“This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty THUGS,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Meanwhile, other top Iranian leaders have been killed in the military strikes against Iran.

According to Reuters, two sources familiar with Israel’s military operations, along with a regional source, indicated that Amir Nasirzadeh and Mohammed Pakpour are believed to have been killed in the strikes. Nasirzadeh served as Iran’s defence minister, while Pakpour commanded the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Separately, Amit Segal, chief political analyst at N12News, wrote on X that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson confirmed the deaths of Ali Shamkhani, a top adviser to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, as well as Khamenei’s military adviser, whose name has not been disclosed.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “There was not a thing he [Ali Khamenei] or the other leaders that have been killed along with him could do,” referring to the reported deaths.

Officials reported killed in the strikes:

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei – Supreme Leader of Iran

Amir Nasirzadeh – Defence Minister of Iran

Mohammed Pakpour – Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps

Ali Shamkhani – Top adviser for security affairs to the Supreme Leader and Secretary of the Defense Council

Saleh Asadi - Head of the Intelligence of Khatem Alanbieh Command

Mohammad Shirazi - Chief of Military Bureau of Supreme leader Ali Khamenei

Hossein Jabal Amelian- Chairman of the SPND

Reza Mozaffari-Nia - Former chairman of the SPND

Meanwhile, the Israel Defence Forces claimed the killing of other top Iranian leadership, saying, "The world is a better place without them."



Additionally, The Times of Israel reported that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian was also targeted in the strikes, although his condition and status remain unclear.