Grief spilled openly across Tehran on Sunday as three sons of Iran's slain leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, knelt in prayer beside his coffin. Yet one figure was conspicuously missing --- Mojtaba, the son who has now taken his father's place as Iran's supreme leader. Cameras from state television captured Mostafa, Meysam, and Masoud Khamenei bowing in prayer behind rows of coffins, set out in the sprawling courtyard of Tehran's Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla. Their father, along with several relatives, died in an airstrike when the United States and Israel launched their assault on Iran on 28 February, a war that dragged on for weeks before an uneasy ceasefire finally took hold.
The fighting left a trail of destruction across the region, though Iran's clerical leadership, propped up by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, has held onto power throughout.
The Islamic Republic is now marking his death with an entire week of funeral processions, a display of loyalty to the state and its revolutionary roots, culminating in a journey that will carry his remains to sacred Shi'ite sites across the border in Iraq.
Saturday saw Khamenei's coffin brought outdoors and placed beneath glass, following a day when senior officials and foreign dignitaries filed past to pay their respects indoors. Alongside him lay the coffins of his daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, and his 14-month-old granddaughter.
Not a single photograph or public sighting of Mojtaba has surfaced since the attack that claimed his father's life on 28 February, the opening strike of the war, when Israeli and American forces bombed targets across Iran. Sources close to his inner circle told Reuters that his face was left disfigured and he suffered serious injuries to one or both legs.
For many gathered at the funeral, his absence was keenly felt. One mourner, speaking to the semi-official Tasnim news agency, admitted she had clung to hope he might appear. "Until the last moment, before the prayer began, I kept telling those around me that I hoped he himself would come. That was our only wish," she said.
The ceasefire has, for now, put a stop to a war that ran for four months. Iranian officials insist the truce with Washington will eventually pay off handsomely, framing it as nothing short of a triumph over a global superpower. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump told Axios that peace negotiations had been put on hold for a week out of respect for the funeral proceedings.
President Masoud Pezeshkian and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf both joined the prayers on Sunday. Masoud Khamenei was seen wiping away tears with a keffiyeh, the chequered scarf long associated in Iran with revolutionary defiance and solidarity with the Palestinian cause, as an imam led the funeral rites.
Huge crowds have poured into the Mosalla, many weeping, some beating their chests in mourning, with numbers swelling through the night. Tehran's metro authority reported a staggering 7 million journeys between Saturday night and Sunday morning as people streamed towards the city centre.
A major procession is planned for Monday before the remains travel on to Qom, the heart of Iran's Shi'ite religious establishment, for further ceremonies on Tuesday. From there, the body will be flown to Iraq, where farewell rites will take place in the holy cities of Najaf and Karbala on Wednesday. The final leg brings Khamenei home to Mashhad on Thursday for one last procession, ahead of burial near the shrine of a revered Shi'ite imam.
Authorities say they are preparing to mobilise millions more for the processions ahead, with transport, food and accommodation laid on for those making the journey.
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