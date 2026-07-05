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  • /Ali Khamenei's three sons bid farewell to their father, but his successor, Mojtaba, stays hidden - Why?

Ali Khamenei's three sons bid farewell to their father, but his successor, Mojtaba, stays hidden - Why?

The Islamic Republic is now marking his death with an entire week of funeral processions, a display of loyalty to the state and its revolutionary roots, culminating in a journey that will carry his remains to sacred Shi'ite sites across the border in Iraq.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 05, 2026, 05:02 PM IST|Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 05:14 PM IST
Ali Khamenei's three sons bid farewell to their father, but his successor, Mojtaba, stays hidden - Why?
Image Credit: Sons of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

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