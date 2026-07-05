Grief spilled openly across Tehran on Sunday as three sons of Iran's slain leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, knelt in prayer beside his coffin. Yet one figure was conspicuously missing --- Mojtaba, the son who has now taken his father's place as Iran's supreme leader. Cameras from state television captured Mostafa, Meysam, and Masoud Khamenei bowing in prayer behind rows of coffins, set out in the sprawling courtyard of Tehran's Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla. Their father, along with several relatives, died in an airstrike when the United States and Israel launched their assault on Iran on 28 February, a war that dragged on for weeks before an uneasy ceasefire finally took hold.