Ali Larijani’s fateful visit to his daughter: How IDF tracked & killed Iran’s de facto leader

The assassination of Iran’s ‘de facto’ leader, Iran's Security Chief Ali Larijani, shakes Tehran's power amid US-Israel attacks and regional chaos.

Ali Larijani was killed on Tuesday in a strike at his daughter's home in Pardis.

Larijani was widely known as the "backroom powerbroker" and architect of Iran's security policy. His assassination signals the fall of a top leader following Khamenei's death on February 28.

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A close ally of the late supreme leader, whose son Mojtaba has now taken the helm, local media hailed him as one of Iran's "prominent and prudent" figures.

Another Senior Iranian leader and Basij paramilitary chief, Gholamreza Soleimani, was also killed in Israeli strikes on central Tehran overnight March 16-17, in a different strike.

Iran's top security official, Larijani, constantly shifted between secret locations over the past two weeks to evade Israeli detection, reported The Jerusalem Post, citing sources.

The report also cited Senior defence sources citing that massive intelligence and operational resources went into tracking him down.

Following Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's assassination, security chief Ali Larijani became Israel's "number one target," as per The Jerusalem Post. But tracking him proved tough; Khamenei's death had already driven Iran's top figures into elaborate security protocols, and Larijani expertly evaded detection with pre-planned precautions.

Larijani was finally tracked during a visit to his daughter on Tuesday, and ultimately assassinated in an IDF strike on her home in Tehran's suburban Pardis area, per Iran's semi-official Fars News Agency. His son, a deputy, plus several bodyguards, were also killed in the attack.

Israeli intelligence pinpointed Larijani's location thanks to tips from Tehran residents, an Israeli official told Iran International. "Valuable intelligence" from locals made the assassination possible.

Ali Larijani's last public appearance was on Friday, March 13, at Tehran's annual al-Quds Day rally.

He was seen marching with senior officials, speaking to state media about recent bombings as signs of enemy "fear and desperation."



































