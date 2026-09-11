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  • /Openly gay, Swiss resident, ex-Goldman banker: Meet Alice Weidel, the 'ice princess' leading Germany's far-right surge

Openly gay, Swiss resident, ex-Goldman banker: Meet Alice Weidel, the 'ice princess' leading Germany's far-right surge

 Who is Alice Weidel? Inside the AfD leader’s Goldman Sachs past, Swiss family life and rise after a historic 43.8% election result.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 07:04 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 07:39 PM IST
Openly gay, Swiss resident, ex-Goldman banker: Meet Alice Weidel, the 'ice princess' leading Germany's far-right surge
Image Credit: AI. German politician Alice Elisabeth Weidel.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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