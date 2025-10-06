Alien Spaceship Or Comet? The Truth About Viral 3I/ATLAS Hurtling Through Our Solar System

New Delhi: Rumours on social media claim a massive comet is heading straight for earth. While some users describe it as an existential threat, others suggest ways to divert it or highlight supposed military actions preparing to intercept it.

The object in question is known as 3I/ATLAS. It was detected by NASA’s ATLAS telescope on July 1, 2025. Online posts claim it is moving at incredible speeds and could impact humanity.

How The Rumours Began

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The New York Post published a story on September 29 with the headline: “‘Massive’ comet hurtling toward us is larger than previously thought, could be alien tech, scientist says: ‘It could change everything for us’.”

Screenshots of the article quickly spread on X (formerly Twitter).

One account, Steven Greenstreet, posted, “Scientists say a massive alien spaceship is hurtling towards Earth. Why aren’t more people talking about this?”

Scientists say a massive alien spaceship is hurtling towards Earth. Why aren't more people talking about this?!?! pic.twitter.com/Q2NvVdcXa7 — Steven Greenstreet (@MiddleOfMayhem) September 29, 2025

Another account, Dr Disclosure, shared the story, adding, “This is why all the generals are gathering!” referring to a September 30 meeting of US military leaders chaired by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

This is why all the generals are gathering!!!!!! https://t.co/qzeeUAiR2P — Dr. Disclosure (@Docneuroeo) September 29, 2025

The post went viral, with over half a million views.

Richard Roeper’s account warned, “A massive comet is reportedly hurtling toward Earth at 130,000 mph! Can we stop it? I’m told there are two missions in the works – one involving the specially selected ‘Messiah Crew,’ and one utilizing two squads, known as the Freedom Team and the Independence Team. We got this.”

A massive comet is reportedly hurtling toward Earth at 130,000 mph! Can we stop it? I'm told there are two missions in the works--one involving the specially selected "Messiah Crew," and one utilizing two squads, known as the Freedom Team and the Independence Team. We got this. pic.twitter.com/dsbgW0giLD — Richard Roeper (@RichardERoeper) September 29, 2025

Why Some Suggest It’s Alien Technology

Rumours escalated with claims that 3I/ATLAS is not a comet but a spacecraft. Lord Bebo shared statements falsely attributed to physicist Michio Kaku, suggesting it might be on a reconnaissance mission. The post included an edited TV interview screenshot captioned, “It might be an ALIEN probe sent to Earth.”

The post attracted over 290,000 views.

Astronomy Vibes posted, “While most scientists agree it’s likely a strange comet, a few bold voices suggest it might be something more – maybe even an engineered probe from another civilization.”

Breaking Cosmic News!

Scientists have spotted a 7-mile-wide interstellar visitor — the largest of its kind ever seen — racing through our solar system. Known as 3I/ATLAS, this giant comet isn’t from around here… it comes from deep interstellar space!



What’s shocking is… pic.twitter.com/DDxOJPDlUg — Astronomy Vibes (@AstronomyVibes) October 1, 2025

No evidence accompanied these claims.

What The Facts Say

SANAD, Al Jazeera’s fact-checking agency, verified the information. 3I/ATLAS is an interstellar comet. NASA confirms it poses no danger to earth. Its closest approach was on July 21, about 270 million kilometres (167.8 million miles) away.

The ESA agrees, highlighting the comet remained more than 2.5 times the distance between earth and the sun.

The comet will reach its closest point to the sun on October 30, around 210 million km (130.5 million miles), just inside Mars’ orbit.

3I/ATLAS is large and fast. The Hubble Space Telescope reports it moves at roughly 210,000 km/h (130,500 mph), the fastest speed recorded for an interstellar object. Its nucleus ranges between 1,444 ft (440 m) and 3.5 miles (5.6 km) in diameter.

NASA calls it a rare opportunity to study a visitor from beyond the solar system. Hubble’s ongoing observations help estimate its size more accurately.

Hubble has caught an interstellar interloper — comet 3I/ATLAS!



Read more: https://t.co/fSIpjDYeu1 or in pic.twitter.com/6dUojFwdnW — HUBBLE (@HUBBLE_space) August 7, 2025

False Quotes, Misinformation

No evidence supports the claims attributed to Michio Kaku. The image circulating online comes from a February 20, 2025, interview with Nation News, months before 3I/ATLAS was discovered.

Comet 3I/ATLAS doesn't pose a threat to Earth, but it does provide NASA scientists and spacecraft with a rare opportunity to study an interstellar comet as it passes through our solar system. ☄ https://t.co/B1MkBRZuT4 pic.twitter.com/wAmBUEte8l — NASA Solar System (@NASASolarSystem) September 30, 2025

Will a huge "city-killer" asteroid collide with Earth in 2032? The odds don't rule it out. So what can we do about it? I appeared on @NewsNation's On Balance with @LelandVittert to discuss the possibilities. #asteroid #asteroidimpact pic.twitter.com/ZHYi982SEi — Dr. Michio Kaku (@michiokaku) February 20, 2025

Bottom Line

The comet 3I/ATLAS is real but harmless. It offers scientists a unique chance to study interstellar objects. Viral social media posts linking it to alien spacecraft or military intervention are false.