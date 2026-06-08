All 24 Indian crew rescued after fire incident on oil tanker MT Marivex: Indian Embassy in Muscat

All 24 Indian crew members aboard the Madagascar-flagged oil tanker MT Marivex were safely rescued by Omani authorities on Monday following a fire onboard. The Indian Embassy in Muscat expressed its gratitude to Oman on social media platform X, commending their rapid response in ensuring the safety of the Indian nationals. The rescue followed a statement from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), which confirmed that the fire broke out in the waters south of the Strait of Hormuz.

"We are thankful to the Omani authorities for their swift response and rescue of all the 24 crew members of Indian nationality onboard MT Marivex, and ensuring their safety," the Embassy stated.

Also Read: Shipping Ministry confirms attack on vessel carrying 24 Indian seafarers south of Hormuz

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Notably, the US had claimed responsibility for disbanding the ship. “US forces disabled an unladen oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman, June 8, after the vessel violated the ongoing blockade against Iran by attempting to sail to an Iranian port,” read a US statement.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:30 PM on Monday, according to Opesh Kumar Sharma, Director in the Shipping Division. Speaking at an interministerial briefing on developments in West Asia, Sharma emphasized that according to preliminary reports, all Indian seafarers are entirely safe.

He said the Ministry is coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions abroad, and the Indian Navy and Ministry of Defence to ensure the safety of the seafarers. "We are in touch with the owners, and we are trying to ascertain the facts. We are also in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs and our mission in Oman," he added.

On whether the ship was hit by a projectile, Sharma said, "So whether the ship was hit by a projectile or not, presently we are trying to get absolute information. As you are aware, the fire incident was at 1:30 today."

"The vessel was well out of the Strait of Hormuz and well clear to the south," he added.

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According to the shipping ministry, the vessel, an oil tanker, was not carrying any cargo and was in ballast condition. "It's a Madagascar flag. There were only Indian seafarers on board," Sharma noted.

Earlier in the day, the Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI) posted on X that the Indian seafarers aboard the vessel sought urgent assistance off the coast of Oman. "Indian Navy in Harmouz 24 Indian Seafarers seeking urgent assistance at 2057.07N 059 degree 0813 off the coast of Oman onboard," the post read.

The Embassy of India in Oman responded to the FSUI post and established direct contact with the seafarers aboard the vessel. "It is informed that the embassy has established contact," the embassy stated. (With ANI inputs)