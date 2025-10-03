‘All Hell Will Break Out’: Donald Trump New Deadline For Hamas To Accept Peace Deal

US President Donald Trump announced a new deadline of Sunday for Hamas to accept his proposed Gaza peace plan, warning of intensified military action if the group refuses to comply.

In a post on Trut Social on Friday, Trump posted, “An Agreement must be reached with Hamas by Sunday Evening at SIX (6) P.M., Washington, D.C. time. Every Country has signed on! If this LAST CHANCE agreement is not reached, all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas.”

