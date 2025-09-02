Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2954425https://zeenews.india.com/world/all-options-on-table-for-sanctions-us-treasury-secy-after-russias-massive-attacks-on-ukraine-2954425.html
NewsWorld
DONALD TRUMP

"All Options On Table For Sanctions': US Treasury Secy After Russia's Massive Attacks On Ukraine

After PM Modi’s SCO meet with Putin and Xi, Donald Trump criticized India-US trade as “totally one-sided,” alleging India sells massively to America while buying little, despite recent tariff cut offers.

|Last Updated: Sep 02, 2025, 07:13 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

"All Options On Table For Sanctions': US Treasury Secy After Russia's Massive Attacks On UkraineImage: ANI

Moments after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tianjin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting, US President Donald Trump termed Washington’s ties with New Delhi “totally one-sided” and exaggerated India’s tariffs on American goods.

Trump shared a post on Truth Social and wrote, “What few people understand is that we do very little business with India, but they do a tremendous amount of business with us. In other words, they sell us massive amounts of goods, their biggest ‘client,’ but we sell them very little – until now a totally one sided relationship, and it has been for many decades.”

“They have now offered to cut their tariffs to nothing, but it’s getting late. They should have done so years ago. Just some simple facts for people to ponder!!!” Trump added in his post.
 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK