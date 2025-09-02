Moments after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tianjin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting, US President Donald Trump termed Washington’s ties with New Delhi “totally one-sided” and exaggerated India’s tariffs on American goods.

Trump shared a post on Truth Social and wrote, “What few people understand is that we do very little business with India, but they do a tremendous amount of business with us. In other words, they sell us massive amounts of goods, their biggest ‘client,’ but we sell them very little – until now a totally one sided relationship, and it has been for many decades.”

“They have now offered to cut their tariffs to nothing, but it’s getting late. They should have done so years ago. Just some simple facts for people to ponder!!!” Trump added in his post.

