Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3010022https://zeenews.india.com/world/all-out-war-iran-warns-trump-as-us-sends-massive-fleet-with-358-tomahawk-missiles-towards-tehran-3010022.html
NewsWorldAll-out war: Iran warns Trump as US sends massive fleet with 358 Tomahawk missiles towards Tehran
US IRAN WAR

'All-out war': Iran warns Trump as US sends massive fleet with 358 Tomahawk missiles towards Tehran

Iran has issued a stark warning to US President Donald Trump that it would treat any American attack as an "all-out war," just a day after Trump announced a "big force" of warships was heading towards the violence-hit Middle East nation.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Jan 24, 2026, 10:34 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'All-out war': Iran warns Trump as US sends massive fleet with 358 Tomahawk missiles towards Tehran

Iran has issued a stark warning to US President Donald Trump that it would treat any American attack as an "all-out war," just a day after Trump announced a "big force" of warships was heading towards the violence-hit Middle East nation.

"This time, we will treat any attack - limited, unlimited, surgical, kinetic, whatever they call it - as an all-out war against us, and we will respond in the hardest way possible to settle this," a senior Iranian official told Reuters.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Donald Trump
Why India kept distance from Trump’s Gaza Peace Board: DNA Analysis
disability certificate
UP man cuts off foot for disability certificate to get into MBBS with NEET
Sheikh Hasina
‘Edge of an abyss’: Sheikh Hasina raises alarm over Bangladesh’s condition
India Republic Day
Khalistani Groups and ISI uneasy over top EU Leaders' visit to India: Report
Indian Ocean
Spain joins IPOI: Strategic partner synergies in the Indian Ocean
Bangladesh
Leaked Audio: US diplomat woos Jamaat, Yunus; talks of disintegration of BNP
PM Modi
Andaman and Nicobar’s role in freedom struggle neglected: PM Modi
Punjab
Bhagwant Mann govt implements Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna
J&K news
J-K: Authorities neutralise Pakistani JeM terrorist in Kathua district
Technology
WEF 2026: India emerges as major AI force backed by reforms, digital infra