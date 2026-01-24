'All-out war': Iran warns Trump as US sends massive fleet with 358 Tomahawk missiles towards Tehran

Iran has issued a stark warning to US President Donald Trump that it would treat any American attack as an "all-out war," just a day after Trump announced a "big force" of warships was heading towards the violence-hit Middle East nation.

"This time, we will treat any attack - limited, unlimited, surgical, kinetic, whatever they call it - as an all-out war against us, and we will respond in the hardest way possible to settle this," a senior Iranian official told Reuters.