'All-out war': Iran warns Trump as US sends massive fleet with 358 Tomahawk missiles towards Tehran
Iran has issued a stark warning to US President Donald Trump that it would treat any American attack as an "all-out war," just a day after Trump announced a "big force" of warships was heading towards the violence-hit Middle East nation.
"This time, we will treat any attack - limited, unlimited, surgical, kinetic, whatever they call it - as an all-out war against us, and we will respond in the hardest way possible to settle this," a senior Iranian official told Reuters.
