Pakistan Terror Factory Exposed: LeT Commander Caught Admitting Systematic Training Of Terrorists Against India

Pakistan's role as a terror sponsor has been exposed once again after a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander openly admitted on camera that the banned terrorist organization is preparing a "water force" and conducting specialized training across Pakistan to infiltrate India and Kashmir.

In a video shared by OSINTTV on X, LeT Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) Deputy Secretary General Harish Dar is seen inspecting Lashkar trainees and openly detailing water-based training conducted across Pakistan, including scuba diving, professional swimming, high-speed boat handling, and even social media operations. Zee News didn't independently verify the authenticity of the video,

Open Admission Of Terror Training

In the video Lashkar commander openly admits that "Lashkar's water force is being prepared." He confirms the training is conducted by PMML/Lashkar-e-Taiba.

In the video, Lashkar commander Harish Dar can be heard conducting what appears to be a roll call of trained operatives, asking about various skills including driving, scuba diving, rescue training, first aid, fire safety, martial arts, gym training, self-defense, and social media operations.

The video not only exposed Pakistan's continued support for terrorist organizations but also reaffirmed India's longstanding allegations that Islamabad has been using terrorist groups to spread terrorism and unrest in India, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Since we were given responsibility, we have conducted programs in three tehsils and 135 youth have received training on how to operate boats," he said.

"Will Rule The Seas" In 2026: LeT

Remarks from PMML Deputy Secretary General Haris Dar have surfaced just a day after reports detailed Lashkar-e-Taiba’s alleged "water force" training in Pakistan. These developments align with a recent vow by Lashkar deputy chief Saifullah Khalid Kasuri, who claimed that after "dominating the skies" in 2025 with drone operations, the group intends to "rule the seas" in 2026.

“2025 was the year Pakistan became the Prince of the Skies (Fizaon ka Shehzada), Now this is 2026. Before the year ends, Insha’Allah, Pakistan will also become the Prince of the Seas (Samundaron ka Shehzada),” OsintTV quoted Saifullah as saying.

Pakistan's Pattern Of Terror Export

Pakistan has consistently denied supporting terrorism while simultaneously providing safe haven to internationally designated terrorist organizations like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and the Haqqani Network.

Lashkar-e-Taiba, the group responsible for the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks that killed 166 people, continues to operate openly in Pakistan despite being banned by the United Nations. The group's founder, Hafiz Saeed, lived freely in Lahore for years before being placed under house arrest following international pressure.