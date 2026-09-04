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Is Pakistan on the verge of civil war? Exiled leader claims secret plot to remove President Zardari underway

An exiled leader warns of civil conflict in Pakistan and claims tensions between President Zardari and the military could lead to martial law or an interim government.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 04, 2026, 02:33 PM IST|Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 02:47 PM IST
Is Pakistan on the verge of civil war? Exiled leader claims secret plot to remove President Zardari underway
Image Credit: AI. Representative image.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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Is Pakistan on the verge of civil war? Exiled leader claims secret plot to remove President Zardari underway
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