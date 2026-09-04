/Is Pakistan on the verge of civil war? Exiled leader claims secret plot to remove President Zardari underway

Pakistan has been battling political instability, ethnic tensions and violence in Balochistan as a fresh debate over creating new provinces adds to pressure on the country. Now, in a major warning pointing to a deeper crisis inside Pakistan’s power structure, Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain has claimed that a "silent struggle" is underway between President Asif Ali Zardari and the military establishment. Hussain warned that the growing confrontation could push Pakistan towards a serious political and security crisis, with the possibility of martial law, an interim government and wider civil conflict.
In his 462nd TikTok message, dated September 2, Hussain alleged that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was trying to raise tensions in Sindh. He urged politically aware and peace-loving residents to stay away from what he described as efforts to incite violence.
The warning comes as the creation of new provinces becomes a major political talking point in Pakistan. Hussain said Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and the DG ISPR had raised the issue but claimed that the Muhajir community was being unfairly blamed for the proposal.
He appealed to Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir to consider Muhajirs' security and concerns.
At the centre of Hussain’s warning is the controversial 28th Constitutional Amendment. He claimed secret talks are happening to pass this law, which could re-draw Pakistan's map and split up existing provinces. Hussain added that major political parties have already done backroom deals before to force similar changes through.
Hussain claimed that President Zardari had travelled to Austria for his son Bilawal Zardari’s wedding and was in London. He then referred to an alleged hour-long meeting between Zardari and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.
According to Hussain, an important message was delivered to the President during the meeting. He linked the alleged meeting to what he described as growing differences between Zardari and Pakistan’s military leadership.
There is no independent confirmation in the material provided of the meeting or of the message Hussain says was conveyed to Zardari.
Hussain warned that a prolonged political deadlock could have serious constitutional consequences. He raised the possibility of martial law or an interim government if tensions between political leaders and the military establishment continue to grow.
He also warned that tensions between the military and Sindhi nationalist groups could lead to wider unrest.
Hussain accused senior PPP figures of using inflammatory language against Muhajirs. He urged Sindhi intellectuals and citizens to reject hate speech and avoid actions that could trigger conflict between communities.
Hussain also spoke about the continuing violence in Balochistan, where security forces and Baloch armed groups have been involved in a long-running conflict.
He called for greater political attention to the concerns of the Baloch people. The situation in Balochistan, along with political tensions in Sindh and the debate over new provinces, has added to pressure on Pakistan’s government and security establishment.
Hussain warned that foreign powers, including the United States and the United Kingdom, would not come to Pakistan’s rescue if the country descended into a wider civil conflict.
He urged Pakistanis to take his warnings seriously and avoid violence as debate over new provinces, constitutional changes and the balance of power continues.
(With ANI inputs)
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