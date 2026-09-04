/Is Pakistan on the verge of civil war? Exiled leader claims secret plot to remove President Zardari underway

Pakistan has been battling political instability, ethnic tensions and violence in Balochistan as a fresh debate over creating new provinces adds to pressure on the country. Now, in a major warning pointing to a deeper crisis inside Pakistan’s power structure, Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain has claimed that a "silent struggle" is underway between President Asif Ali Zardari and the military establishment. Hussain warned that the growing confrontation could push Pakistan towards a serious political and security crisis, with the possibility of martial law, an interim government and wider civil conflict.