America deploys half its air force at Iran’s doorstep, why experts feel this is unprecedented

Tehran: The world is watching closely as tensions between the United States and Iran reaches new heights. By February 20, US forces had carried out a military deployment near Iran that experts say is unmatched in modern history. Observers say that nearly half of America’s operational air force has been deployed in the region. This move shows preparation for a major confrontation rather than a mere show of strength.

Military specialists describe the scale of this buildup as unprecedented. It includes fleets of the most advanced fighter jets stationed in Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. Thirty F-35A stealth fighters capable of evading enemy radar have been deployed along with more than two dozen F-15E Strike Eagles built for heavy bombing.

Famously known for targeting tanks and ground forces, deployment A-10 Thunderbolts indicate a readiness to strike strategic land targets, while F-16s have been placed to engage enemy aircraft. In addition, six EA-18G Growlers are tasked with jamming Iranian radar and communications, ensuring stealth operations.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Intelligence capabilities are also in place. WC-135R “Nuke Sniffer” aircraft monitor airborne radioactive particles, providing insight into nuclear sites and potential threats. RC-135 SIGINT planes intercept communications, and AWACS systems give long-range radar coverage, guiding fighter jets in real time.

Experts highlight that the intelligence network deployed is as critical as the firepower, giving US forces precise knowledge of Iranian movements.

Logistics reinforce the scale of the operation. More than 160 C-17A heavy transport flights and multiple C-5M Galaxy missions have delivered bombs, missiles, supplies and vehicles to bases across Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Djibouti. A fleet of KC-135 and KC-46 refuelling tankers keeps aircraft in the air for continuous operations without landing.

Naval forces add a further layer of pressure. The USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is stationed in the Arabian Sea with multiple destroyers, while the USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest and most advanced aircraft carrier, moves into the region accompanied by a full escort.

Nuclear-powered submarines armed with Tomahawk missiles patrol the waters. It is capable of striking targets undetected, and additional warships cover the Mediterranean, Red Sea and Persian Gulf.

Missile defenses are deployed to counter Iran’s ballistic and cruise missile arsenal. THAAD batteries and Patriot systems in Saudi Arabia and Qatar provide interception capabilities, with over 99 cargo flights delivering the systems to the region.

Analysts stress that this level of preparation cannot be for display alone. It mirrors the deployment patterns seen before the Gulf War in 1991 and the Iraq invasion in 2003. This shows that the United States is ready for a large-scale and high-stakes conflict if diplomacy fails.

Experts warn that the situation is volatile. The concentration of advanced weaponry, intelligence assets and logistical support near Iran demonstrates that the red line may already have been crossed.

Analysts suggest that any miscalculation could rapidly escalate into open conflict, with consequences far beyond the region. The present US posture is unlike anything seen in previous decades. It indicates that policymakers are prepared for serious military engagement if necessary.