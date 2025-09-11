‘America Is Full…’: Charlie Kirk’s Anti-India Rant Goes Viral After His Murder

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump’s close associate Charlie Kirk, a Right-wing activist, was shot dead on Wednesday during a college event at Utah University. The incident shocked the nation and reignited discussions around his past statements about Indian immigrants.

The post that drew attention was made on September 2 on X (formerly Twitter), where he wrote: “America does not need visas for people from India. Perhaps no form of legal immigration has harmed American workers as much as people coming from India. Not anymore. We are full. Let’s finally put our people first.”

He argued that the United States should prioritise its own citizens and that further immigration from India was unnecessary.

He wrote that in response to a post by Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham, who had commented that any trade deal with India would require the United States to issue more visas. Ingraham said, “I would not want to give them anything, either in visas or as part of a trade deficit.”

Trump Expresses Grief Over Kirk’s Death

President Trump announced Kirk’s death on Truth Social. “No one understood the feelings of American youth better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by everyone, especially me. Now he is no longer with us,” he wrote and offered condolences to the deceased family by stating, “Melania and I both send our deepest sympathies to Charlie’s beautiful wife Erica and the entire family. Charlie, we love you!”

The shooting at Utah University has not only prompted national grief but also revived debates over Kirk’s controversial stance on Indian immigrants and US visa policies. His statements have circulated widely on social media, sparking discussions about immigration, labour and national priorities in the United States.