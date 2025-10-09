America Links Pakistan To Deadly AIM-120C8 Missile Programme – Is A Fighter Jet Killer On The Way? Tensions With India Set To Rise!

Washington: The U.S. Department of Defense has updated its official list of countries eligible to procure the Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM). Pakistan is listed among potential buyers of the AIM-120C8/D3 missile, produced by American defense firm Raytheon. The Department of Defense website highlights that the update comes under an existing contract (FA8675-23-C-0037), covering more than a dozen countries.

In simple terms, the United States has updated an existing missile supply contract with a $41.68 million adjustment (P00026), adding Islamabad to the supplier list. This does not yet constitute a signed deal for immediate delivery but paves the way for potential future military sales.

The larger Raytheon contract is worth about $2.51 billion, and Pakistan has now been officially added. The United States already exports these missiles to its allies like the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia and Japan. How many missiles Pakistan will get is unclear as of now, but this shows Washington is once again ready to supply modern weapons to the country.

A Fighter Jet Killer For Pakistan?

Integrating the AIM-120C8/D3 with Pakistan’s F-16 jets could transform them into highly lethal platforms. The missile’s advanced guidance systems and beyond-visual-range capabilities allow it to target enemy fighters, surveillance aircraft and AWACS with remarkable precision.

Pakistan presently operates 18 F-16C/D Block-52 jets. During past conflicts, India had downed some of these aircraft, including one during the 2019 engagement. The new U.S. missile variants could restore and even enhance Pakistan’s aerial strike potential.

This is not the first time Pakistan has secured advanced missiles from the United States. Between 2006 and 2007, under the ‘Peace Drive II’ programme, Islamabad purchased 18 F-16C/D Block-52 fighters for $650 million. The deal included 500 AIM-120C5 missiles. Reports indicate that Pakistan had used these missiles against Indian MiG-21 jets in 2019.

However, the AIM-120C5 is now considered outdated. The C8 and D3 variants offer improved range (over 160 kilometres), updated guidance systems and resistance to electronic jamming, making them significantly more effective.

How Lethal Is The AIM-120C8/D3?

The AIM-120D missile serves in the U.S. Air Force, while the AIM-120C8 is its export variant. Although slightly less advanced than the original, it remains highly reliable and technologically potent.

The United States is also providing this missile to Saudi Arabia. According to the Department of Defense, Pakistan’s inclusion in the AIM-120C8 export list comes with strict end-use monitoring and non-proliferation agreements to manage regional tensions diplomatically.

After Operation Sindoor in May, Pakistan’s Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar visited Washington in July 2025. Since then, reports suggest that the U.S. may cautiously restart limited sales of advanced weapons to Pakistan. Details on delivery timelines and the exact number of missiles remain uncertain, but the move signals a potential recalibration of air power dynamics in South Asia.