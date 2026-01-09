America, Russia And Other Warships Head To India: What’s Coming Next?

New Delhi: India is gearing up for a major naval spectacle in 2026. From the Bay of Bengal to the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean, the country is strengthening its maritime security and preparing for a large-scale exercise named MILAN-26. This exercise will take place off the coast of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, where some of the world’s most powerful navies will demonstrate their capabilities.

MILAN-26 forms an important part of India’s MAHASAGAR vision, which is aimed at establishing the nation as a leader in the maritime domain.

According to a report by The Times of India, Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, flag officer commanding-in-chief of the Eastern Naval Command, along with his wife Priya Bhalla, met President Droupadi Murmu in Delhi to brief her about India’s preparations for the International Fleet Review (MILAN-26) and the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium.

The exercises are scheduled to take place between 15 and 25 February 2026 off the coast of Visakhapatnam.

The Hindu reported that approximately 70 ships from India and allied countries would take part in the International Fleet Review. In total, warships from 55 countries are expected to participate. It shows India’s active strategy under its Act East Policy.

Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsyayan had previously informed the media in October that both Russia and the United States would participate in MILAN-26, sending their warships to India. He also confirmed that all QUAD members (India, Japan, Australia and the United States) will participate together in the exercise.

The International Fleet Review will officially begin on February 18 in Visakhapatnam. India previously hosted this review in 2001 and 2016, making 2026 the country’s third time hosting this prestigious naval event.

MAHASAGAR stands for Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions. It is an expansion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Security and Growth for All in the Region (SGRG) vision. The programme aims to safeguard the Indian Ocean, build trust among nations and collectively protect maritime interests in the region.

Why MILAN Exercises Are Important

The word MILAN means “meeting” or “coming together” in Hindi. For the Indian Navy, the exercise represents coordination with multiple navies in the Indian Ocean. The first MILAN exercise took place in 1995, with participation from Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand.

By 2014, 17 navies were involved, and MILAN-2022 saw 42 countries take part, highlighting India’s growing role as a hub for naval collaboration.