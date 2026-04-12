America’s F-22 Raptor vs China’s J-20 vs Russia’s Su-57 – Who really rules the skies

US China Russia Stealth Fighters: Even two decades after its introduction, the F-22 Raptor is the backbone of US air dominance. Built for stealth, speed and advanced sensing, the fighter continues to give the United States an upper hand as China and Russia expand their own fifth-generation aircraft programmes.

Designed under the Advanced Tactical Fighter programme, the aircraft was created to take control of contested airspace from the very first moments of a confrontation. Its role is important in US military planning, especially as newer air defense systems and fighter jets enter service across rival forces.

Built for contested airspace

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The F-22 was developed to operate in heavily defended environments where enemy radar and missile systems are active. Its low observable design, internal weapons storage and electronic warfare systems allow it to enter airspace without being easily detected.

This capability gives it the ability to engage enemy aircraft early and clear the way for other forces. It is often seen as a first-day-of-war platform, which is intended to weaken opposing air power before larger operations begin.

The aircraft has been tested in operational environments over the years, including missions in the Middle East, but its main priority has moved toward war scenarios involving near-peer competitors.

Speed, range and supercruise advantage

One of the main strengths of the F-22 is its ability to supercruise, which means it can fly at supersonic speeds without using afterburners. This allows the jet to move fast across long distances while maintaining fuel efficiency.

With speeds above Mach 1.5 and a combat range of more than 800 kilometres, the aircraft can respond swiftly across large regions such as the Indo-Pacific and Europe. This speed advantage is seen as important in countering long-range missions planned by China and fast-response air defense systems operated by Russia.

Advanced sensors and combat awareness

A core part of the F-22’s performance is its sensor fusion system. Using the AN/APG-77 AESA radar along with integrated avionics, the aircraft can track multiple targets at long range while limiting its own electronic emissions.

This system combines information from onboard sensors and external sources into a single operational picture for the pilot. The result is faster decision-making in complex air battles where communication and radar systems may be disrupted.

Rival fighters: J-20 and Su-57

China’s J-20 fighter is built for long-range missions and is often equipped with advanced beyond-visual-range missiles such as the PL-15. It is built to target support aircraft such as refuelling tankers and surveillance planes. Its larger airframe supports extended range, though certain design aspects may affect its radar visibility.

Russia’s Su-57 prioritises agility and multi-role performance. It includes thrust-vectoring engines and a flexible weapons setup. However, it has not been deployed in large numbers and is still working toward broader operational use.

US advantage in air combat capability

In direct comparisons, the F-22 continues to hold an edge in early detection and engagement capability. Its stealth design is optimised across multiple radar bands, and its combat systems have been refined through years of upgrades and training.

The aircraft is also fully integrated into US and allied air operations. It often works along with the F-35, where the F-22 concentrates on air dominance while the F-35 provides broader sensing and strike support. This combination is used in both Indo-Pacific and European defense planning.

Role going forward

The US Air Force is working toward a next-generation air combat system that will eventually replace the F-22. However, that programme is still in development, and the Raptor is expected to be in service for years to come.

Upgrades are being added to extend its operational life, including improved communication systems and new missile integration such as the AIM-260. These updates are aimed at maintaining its edge against rapidly evolving Chinese and Russian platforms.

Continued role in air dominance

The F-22 Raptor continues to play a crucial role in maintaining US air superiority. Its ability to operate in contested environments, along with with speed, stealth and advanced sensing, keeps it relevant in modern air combat planning.

As China expands its J-20 fleet and Russia continues developing the Su-57, the F-22 is an important part of how the United States maintains control of the skies in potential high-intensity wars.