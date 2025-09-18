America’s War Dividend: How The US Profited Billions From Russia-Ukraine War

Washington: The Russia-Ukraine war was supposed to be about sovereignty, security and survival. It has instead revealed a darker truth. The war became the world’s most lucrative arms bazaar. Behind the speeches about freedom and morality and behind the handshakes at summits and the condemnations of Moscow, billions of dollars flowed into the vaults of American defense companies.

This conflict has lasted three years. Tens of thousands of soldiers have fallen. Families across Ukraine and Russia have buried sons and daughters. Cities lie scarred. But in the United States, the war turned into what some analysts now call the biggest windfall for defense contractors since the end of the Cold War.

Who Bought Russian Oil?

Much of the global narrative has painted India and China as the opportunists as both nations bought Russian oil at discounted rates. Between December 2022 and June 2025, China took in 47 percent of Russian crude exports. India followed at 38 percent. The European Union and Turkey managed 6 percent each.

US President Donald Trump even used this argument to slap a 50 percent tariff on India. The allegation is that New Delhi has unfairly profited while the world suffered. But step back, and the picture looks different. While India and China saved billions on discounted Russian oil, U.S. defense giants made even larger gains. And it did so not by buying but by selling.

America’s Real Jackpot

Washington’s defense industry turned Ukraine into its biggest client. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), a Swedish research institute that tracks global arms trade, military spending and security trends, the American share in global arms exports rose from 35 percent in 2014-19 to 43 percent in 2020-24. That jump represents more than 100 countries receiving weapons, and Ukraine standing at the front of the line.

Europe joined in too. Once Russia rolled its tanks across Ukraine’s border in February 2022, nervous neighbours from Poland to Germany tilted their wallets. They rushed to replace old Soviet systems with American ones. The result was a surge in contracts that kept US assembly lines humming.

Record Profits, Historic Growth

The numbers leave little room for doubt. In 2024 alone, the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) programme transferred $117.9 billion worth of goods and services. Just one year earlier, the figure was $80.9 billion. In 2022, it had been $50.9 billion. Within two years, the FMS pipeline more than doubled.

Direct Commercial Sales (DCS), where companies sell directly to foreign governments, also spiked. Sales worth $157.5 billion in 2023 ballooned to $200.8 billion in 2024. A single year brought a rise of nearly 28 percent.

And who reaped the most? The “Big Five” – Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Raytheon, General Dynamics and Northrop Grumman.

Researchers William D. Hartung and Stephen N. Semler calculated that from 2020 to 2024, these giants together won contracts worth $2.4 trillion from the Pentagon alone. That was more than half of the Pentagon’s total discretionary spending.

The Catalyst For A War Economy

Wars have always fuelled military spending, but Ukraine accelerated the cycle at unprecedented speed. Global defense budgets rose to $2.72 trillion in 2024, marking a 9.4 percent increase. It was the sharpest annual rise since the Cold War’s end.

Ukraine itself became the world’s largest arms importer in this period. Between 2020 and 2024, the country accounted for 8.8 percent of all global imports. Nearly half of that (45 percent) came straight from the United States. Tanks, missiles, drones and fighter jets rolled eastward, but the profits rolled west.

Business In The Language Of War

The Observer Research Foundation described the surge in even starker terms. In 2024, American contractors sold $318.7 billion worth of equipment overseas. The year before, sales had stood at $238.4 billion. The jump in 12 months was over 30 percent. Numbers of this scale are not just statistics. They represent the industrialisation of conflict.

When Washington speaks of defending democracy, the speeches travel one way. When American defense firms announce quarterly earnings, the message goes another way entirely. The profits are not abstract. They are measured in contracts signed, factories expanded and share prices climbing.

The Moral Ledger

For ordinary Ukrainians, the war is a daily struggle for survival. For American corporations, it is a balance sheet triumph. Both realities coexist. One is written in the ruins of Mariupol and Kharkiv. The other is recorded in financial disclosures and shareholder meetings in Virginia and Maryland.

America has never hidden its belief in the power of markets. But this time, the market was a battlefield. And while Washington chastised others for opportunism, it quietly built the largest war dividend in a generation.

The Russia-Ukraine war did not only redraw borders and alliances. It redrew profit charts. And in those charts, the United States stands alone at the top.