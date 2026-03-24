America spent four weeks eliminating Iran's leadership, now it needs someone to negotiate - but WHY?

Four weeks ago, Washington and Tel Aviv launched a war with three clear objectives --- dismantle Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes, and trigger a change of government in Tehran. Four weeks on, none of those goals have been achieved. And now, having systematically eliminated much of Iran's top leadership, the United States finds itself facing an uncomfortable question - Who exactly is it supposed to negotiate with?

A decapitation strategy with an awkward aftermath

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Since the war began on 28 February, the US and Israel have jointly targeted the highest levels of Iran's clerical and military establishment. Among those killed is Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with Ali Larijani, the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council and former parliamentary speaker, who was widely regarded as the most credible potential interlocutor for any peace process. Israel killed him, too.

The two countries have, however, stopped short of targeting prominent civilian figures, among them President Masoud Pezeshkian, parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and Ismail Qaani, commander of the IRGC's Quds Force, the elite unit responsible for coordinating Iran's network of proxy forces, including the Houthis, Hamas and Hezbollah.

It is precisely these surviving figures that Washington is now scrambling to reach.

Back channels, mediators and mixed signals

On Monday, Trump announced on Truth Social that all planned strikes on Iranian power and energy infrastructure would be paused for five days, saying the US had held what he described as good and productive talks with Iran, including with an official he declined to name, citing, pointedly, security concerns.

The diplomatic picture that has since emerged is complex. According to Axios, at least three countries, Egypt, Turkey and Pakistan, have been attempting to mediate between Washington and Tehran. Israeli officials told the outlet that US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner had been in contact with the parliamentary speaker, Ghalibaf, though Ghalibaf himself has flatly denied it.

The Financial Times reported that Pakistan has been particularly active in facilitating communication, with Army Chief Asim Munir calling Trump directly while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached out to Pezeshkian. According to Bloomberg, messages have also been travelling through Turkey, Oman, Riyadh, New Delhi and Cairo.

Iran's foreign ministry has confirmed receiving communications via these intermediaries. Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei told official news agency IRNA that messages had arrived from certain friendly states conveying a US request to negotiate an end to the war. A senior Iranian official later told CBS News that the messages were being reviewed.

Direct talks, however, remain firmly off the table as far as Tehran is concerned. Ghalibaf wrote on X that no negotiations had been held with the US, describing the reports as fake news being used to manipulate financial and oil markets and help Washington escape the quagmire it had created.

So who actually has the authority to agree to anything?

This is where the situation becomes genuinely complicated.

Even if contact is established, officials in Washington are uncertain whether any of the surviving Iranian leaders have the authority to conclude a binding agreement. Under Iran's political structure, any significant deal would ultimately require the Supreme Leader's approval. That role now rests with Mojtaba Khamenei, who has not been seen publicly since reportedly sustaining critical injuries in a US-Israeli strike. There is a growing belief among analysts that the IRGC is currently making decisions in his place.

Among civilian leaders, Pezeshkian carries the most democratic legitimacy as Iran's highest directly elected official. But his actual room for manoeuvre was exposed earlier this month when he faced significant backlash from the IRGC after apologising to Gulf states for Iranian attacks, and was forced to partially walk back his own remarks.

Ghalibaf presents a different kind of calculation. Politico, citing two US officials, reported that the Trump administration was weighing him as a potential negotiating partner and possibly even a future leader of Iran. One administration official compared the thinking to the installation of Delcy Rodriguez as Venezuela's president after the US removed Nicolas Maduro, saying the approach was about finding someone willing to work with Washington and deliver a workable first deal.

Ghalibaf has dismissed all such reports as attempts to buy time.

The ghost in the machine: Qaani

Then there is Qaani. The Quds Force commander was initially believed to have been killed in the strikes of 28 February. He resurfaced on 20 March with a message praising what he called the resistance front, saying it had entered the war independently, in defence of Iran, and had carried out effective operations, with more surprises to come.

His survival matters. The Quds Force sits at the heart of Iran's regional strategy, coordinating the proxy network that continues to strike Israel and Gulf states. Any peace deal that does not have the IRGC's blessing is unlikely to hold.

The corner Washington has painted itself into

The US and Israel spent four weeks methodically removing the people most capable of ending this war. Now, with pressure mounting at home and oil markets in turmoil, Washington needs a deal, but the individuals it eliminated were the very ones with the standing to deliver one.

Whether the leaders who remain have the political space, or the inclination, to negotiate is a question that the next few days may begin to answer.