Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2863212https://zeenews.india.com/world/american-airlines-flight-from-new-york-to-delhi-diverted-to-rome-over-security-issue-2863212.html
NewsWorld
AMERICAN AIRLINES FLIGHT

American Airlines Flight From New York To Delhi Diverted To Rome Over 'Security Issue'

Flight AA292 departed from John F. Kennedy International Airport on February 22 but was rerouted before reaching its destination in Delhi.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 23, 2025, 11:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

American Airlines Flight From New York To Delhi Diverted To Rome Over 'Security Issue' (Representative image)

New York: An American Airlines flight from New York to New Delhi was diverted to Rome due to a "possible security issue," ABC News reported.

Flight AA292 departed from John F. Kennedy International Airport on February 22 but was rerouted before reaching its destination. According to Italy's ANSA news agency, the diversion was prompted by an "alleged bomb threat."

The aircraft landed safely at Leonardo da Vinci Rome Fiumicino Airport. "Safety and security are our top priorities and we thank our customers for their understanding," American Airlines said in a statement.

Flight tracking data showed that AA292 took off from JFK at 8:14 p.m. on February 22 and was expected to reach Rome at around 5:30 p.m. local time.

Videos on social media showed the Boeing 787-9 aircraft being escorted by the Italian Air Force before landing in Rome.

(With PTI inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK