American Airlines Flight From New York To Delhi Diverted To Rome Over 'Security Issue'

New York: An American Airlines flight from New York to New Delhi was diverted to Rome due to a "possible security issue," ABC News reported.

Flight AA292 departed from John F. Kennedy International Airport on February 22 but was rerouted before reaching its destination. According to Italy's ANSA news agency, the diversion was prompted by an "alleged bomb threat."

The aircraft landed safely at Leonardo da Vinci Rome Fiumicino Airport. "Safety and security are our top priorities and we thank our customers for their understanding," American Airlines said in a statement.

Flight tracking data showed that AA292 took off from JFK at 8:14 p.m. on February 22 and was expected to reach Rome at around 5:30 p.m. local time.

Videos on social media showed the Boeing 787-9 aircraft being escorted by the Italian Air Force before landing in Rome.

(With PTI inputs)