Who is Shelley Kittleson? US reporter abducted on Baghdad's Saadoon Street amid US-Iran tensions | SHOCKING VIDEO

A large manhunt has been initiated by Iraqi security forces in Baghdad to locate American freelance journalist Shelley Kittleson after she was allegedly kidnapped by unidentified armed men on Tuesday evening. The Ministry of Interior for Iraq has confirmed the arrest of one suspect in relation to the kidnapping of Ms. Kittleson; however, her current location is still unknown.

Reports indicated that Ms. Kittleson's abduction occurred along Al-Saadoun Street, near The Baghdad Hotel which is in an area of high pedestrian traffic in the center of Baghdad. Ms. Kittleson, who is experienced as a war correspondent, has travelled to Iraq to report on the ramifications to other regions due to the ongoing conflict between the United States and Israel against Iran.

Iraqi authorities commenced a field operation shortly after the abduction of Kittleson, using "intelligence of precise accuracy to assist them." They engaged a vehicle that they believe to have been the same vehicle used by the kidnappers. As the kidnappers attempted to evade capture, the vehicle overturned, resulting in the arrest of one suspect and the seizure of the vehicle.

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To date, police officials cannot determine whether Kittleson was in the abandoned vehicle as initial reports indicated. Police believe that she may have been placed in a secondary "getaway vehicle" after her kidnapping or may have been moved to a "safe house" promptly after her abduction.

Profile of a courageous reporter

Shelley Kittleson is an American citizen currently based in Rome. She is widely respected for her "no-agenda" reporting from the frontlines of Afghanistan, Syria, and Iraq.

Her work has appeared in numerous international publications, including Al-Monitor, Foreign Policy, and The New Arab.

Sources within the Trump administration confirmed they were aware of specific threats against Kittleson and had previously advised her against traveling to Iraq given the heightened regional tensions.

American journalist Shelly Kittleson has been kidnapped in central Baghdad, Iraq by unidentified perpetrators affiliated with Iranian backed Iraqi Shiite militias



There is no official confirmation yet, but @shellykittleson's colleagues whom I spoke to say her… https://t.co/Zn6tjbp83h pic.twitter.com/yTPlDMGer8 — Saad Abedine (@SaadAbedine) March 31, 2026

A dark precedent: The shadow of Kataib Hezbollah

The kidnapping has drawn immediate comparisons to the March 2023 abduction of Elizabeth Tsurkov, a Russian-Israeli researcher who was snatched from a Baghdad cafe. Tsurkov was held for 903 days by the pro-Iranian militia Kataib Hezbollah before being released in a deal brokered by the United States.

While no group has yet claimed responsibility for Kittleson’s abduction, the timing—occurring amidst a month of intense US-Israeli strikes on Iranian interests—has raised fears that she may be used as political leverage.

Ongoing rescue efforts

The Ministry of Interior reiterated its commitment to a safe rescue, stating that all security branches are on high alert. "Any attempt to target foreign nationals or undermine public safety will be met with firm action," the ministry said in a formal statement late Tuesday.

As of Tuesday night, US and Iraqi officials remain in close coordination as they attempt to locate the award-winning journalist before she can be moved out of the capital.

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