India Rolls Out Red Carpet: Why This American Blockchain Expert Just Got A 'Girthy' Visa And Praised PM Modi

An American national based in Bengaluru has taken social media by storm after proudly displaying his new five-year Indian visa, using the moment to draw a sharp contrast between the immigration policies of India and the United States.

Klor Anthony Louis, popularly known as Tony Klor on the internet, posted a message congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his strategy to lure global talent in new-age tech areas, while doing a sharp dig at US President Donald Trump.

'India Is Opening Doors To AI & Blockchain Builders'

Tony Klor's tweet turned viral within minutes, had his endorsed visa picture with a strong message of India's increasing friendliness to foreign talent.

"It’s official! India is opening its doors to foreign blockchain & AI builders. I’ve just been granted a girthy 5-year India visa," Klor wrote.

He then added the political commentary that fueled the post’s virality: “Trump says foreigners go kick rocks. Modi says welcome home bhai.”

The photo verified the visa category as a B-1 (Business Visa), dated September 23, 2025, and effective to September 22, 2030. The visa recommends that the duration of stay in India should not be more than 180 days.

The Rise Of The 'Indian Visa Flex'

The post received considerable buzz, particularly from Indians on social media, most of whom observed the changing attitude towards the Indian visa.

"Finally, congrats—this is my first time ever seeing an Indian Visa Flex," one person wrote, and others just said, "Welcome home."

Most reactions centered around India's smart move to welcome high-tech talent in the face of growing restrictive immigration policies in nations such as the US.

One user remarked, "India knows the future is being written in blockchain and AI. A 5-year visa like this sends an important signal—while others push talent away, India is saying ‘come build with us’. Welcome to India, Tony.”

Understanding The B-1 Business Visa

The B-1 visa is a long-term category for foreigners intending to establish or explore business opportunities in India.

As per the official website of the Embassies of India, the B-1 Business Visa is issued to people who may come to India to:

Open or investigate opportunities to begin an industrial or business enterprise.

Buy or sell industrial, commercial, or consumer goods.

The issuance of this five-year, multiple-entry visa to a foreigner actively involved in emerging areas such as blockchain and AI is being considered by many as an open government indication of India's desire to be the world hub for future technologies.

