Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /'American terrorist army': Iran condemns US strikes on surveillance infrastructure as MoU violation

'American terrorist army': Iran condemns US strikes on surveillance infrastructure as MoU violation

According to the US, the action came after Iran launched a one-way drone attack that hit the Panama-flagged oil tanker transiting the Strait of Hormuz. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 08:17 PM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 08:17 PM IST
'American terrorist army': Iran condemns US strikes on surveillance infrastructure as MoU violation
Image Credit: Screengram/ @CENTCOM

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'American terrorist army': Iran condemns US strikes on surveillance infrastructure as MoU violation
US Iran Ceasefire1 min ago
2
Assam2 min ago
3
Ben stokes8 min ago
4
Telangana24 min ago
5
us strikes iran29 min ago