/'American terrorist army': Iran condemns US strikes on surveillance infrastructure as MoU violation

Iran has strongly condemned the US airstrikes on its missile and drone storage sites and coastal radar facilities, calling them a clear breach of the UN Charter and the recent ceasefire agreement between the two countries.
According to Iranian state media (IRIB), the attacks prove that the Trump administration cannot be trusted.
In a strongly worded statement, Iran's Foreign Ministry said the strikes show that "treachery is part of the essence of this regime."
The ministry described the early Sunday morning strikes on southern coastal monitoring sites as "brutal attacks" and accused the US of having no respect for its own commitments. It specifically cited violations of Article 2(4) of the UN Charter, which bans the use of force against another country's territory or independence, and the first paragraph of the June 18 ceasefire deal.
Iran also made it clear it won't sit back. The country said it will defend its sovereignty and territory under Article 51 of the UN Charter, which gives nations the right to self-defence when attacked. It reminded the UN Security Council and the Secretary-General of their responsibility to maintain international peace.
This escalation follows US President Donald Trump's announcement on Saturday that US forces had hit Iranian targets in retaliation for repeated ceasefire violations.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated, “United States aircraft just struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations, and coastal radar sites, for violating the Cease Fire Agreement, AGAIN! ... If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist!"
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the strikes were ordered directly by President Trump. They targeted Iranian surveillance systems, communication networks, air defences, drone storage, and mine-laying capabilities. According to the US, the action came after Iran launched a one-way drone attack that hit the Panama-flagged oil tanker M/T Kiku near the Strait of Hormuz. The tanker was carrying more than two million barrels of crude oil.
In response, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed on Sunday that it carried out a joint missile and drone operation, destroying eight US military sites in Kuwait and Bahrain. The IRGC called it a "decisive response" to the latest American aggression.
The escalations in West Asia come after the initial Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Washington and Tehran, the framework, which committed both sides to immediately stop all military operations on every front, including in Lebanon, and to refrain from threatening or using force against each other.
It also aimed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz for safe commercial shipping and set a 60-day window for broader talks on a final deal covering nuclear issues, sanctions relief, and lasting peace. The latest US strikes and Iran’s retaliatory claims directly contradict the core provisions of the MoU, which both countries had agreed to just 11 days earlier.
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