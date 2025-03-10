‘Americans Want Our Water, Our Land, Our Country’: Mark Carney Takes On Trump After Winning Canada PM Race

Mark Carney has been elected as the leader of Canada’s Liberal Party, securing a landslide victory to succeed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Carney, a financial expert, will lead the party into the upcoming national elections later this year.

Carney directly challenged US President Donald Trump after his victory. “We didn’t ask for this fight, but Canadians are always ready when someone else drops the gloves,” he said.

Although Carney has never held elected office, he has served as the governor of both the British and Canadian central banks. His experience in handling economic crises is seen as crucial in dealing with Trump’s trade policies, which have put Canada under pressure. Trump has imposed 25 tariffs on Canadian exports, though some have been paused.

Addressing the growing tensions, Carney stated, “America is not Canada. And Canada never, ever, will be part of America in any way, shape or form.” He also accused the U.S. of seeking to exploit Canada’s resources. “The Americans want our resources, our water, our land, our country,” he said.

Trump has repeatedly dismissed Canada’s sovereignty, referring to the country as the “51st state” and calling its prime minister a “governor.” Carney fired back, using a sports reference. “So Americans should make no mistake: In trade, as in hockey, Canada will win,” he said. His remark referenced Canada’s recent victory over the U.S. in the ‘4 Nations Faceoff’ ice hockey tournament.

Carney supports keeping retaliatory tariffs against the U.S. in place. “My government will keep our tariffs on until the Americans show us respect,” he said. He also suggested Canada could use its electricity exports as leverage in negotiations with the U.S.

Trudeau has led the Liberal Party for 13 years and served nearly a decade as prime minister. He announced his decision to step down in January following declining support within his party and poor poll ratings. His tenure was marked by tensions with India and allegations of sympathizing with Khalistani elements, as well as his combative relationship with Trump.

Carney is expected to focus primarily on the economic dispute with the U.S. and is unlikely to rely on the Khalistani vote. As the former governor of the Bank of England, he previously helped Britain navigate the economic fallout of Brexit.

Carney’s main rival in the Liberal leadership race was former Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, who had distanced herself from Trudeau after losing the finance portfolio. However, Carney won decisively, securing 85.9% of the votes.

Polls initially showed the opposition Conservative Party with a strong lead over the Liberals, but the gap has narrowed amid the escalating tensions with Trump. A recent CTV-Nanos poll placed the Liberals just two points behind, with Trump’s trade policies emerging as the top issue for voters.

Carney, who is not currently a member of parliament, was quickly appointed finance minister by Trudeau. His new position is expected to trigger national elections soon.

(With agency inputs)