Amid economic crisis, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un touts self-sufficient economy

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended a meeting of the politburo of the country’s ruling Workers Party to hold disucssions over the economic projects of the country, reported state news agency KCNA on Monday (July 8)

The two-day meeting called by Kim was significant because it comes at a time when the country is facing major economic crisis due to the the global coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. It is to be noted that North Korea's economy is already facing tough times due to several international sanctions imposed on the communist nation to stop its nuclear programme.

According to KCNA, the meeting discussed “crucial issues arising in further developing the self-sufficient economy of the country and improving the standard of people’s living.”

The KCNA added that during the 13th political bureau it was stressed that the chemical industry is “a major thrust front of the national economy.”

“He stressed the need to give top priority to increasing the capacity for producing fertiliser,” KCNA said, citing Kim. It is leant that the during the meeting, Kim also stressed in construction of residential houses as a way to better North Korean’s standard of living.

“Pointing out in detail the issues that have to be urgently settled to ensure living conditions of citizens in the city, the Supreme Leader stressed to take strong state measures for ensuring the living conditions of people including the construction of dwelling houses,” KCNA reported.

It is to be noted that Kim has not been in public very often since the coronavirus outbreak and his absence from a major national event led to speculations that Kim has died.

Interestingly, North Korea claims that it has no confirmed cases of the COVID-19 but neighbouring South Korea said that it is quite likely that the communist nation is facing the coronavirus outbreak just like several other countries in the world.