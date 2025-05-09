Amid India-Pakistan War, BLA Captures Key Army Posts In Balochistan

India-Pakistan War: As India is giving a fitting reply to Pakistan for escalating conflicts along the international border, Islamabad now finds itself under siege from another front. This time from within. The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed that it has captured several strategic Army posts across Balochistan that include the provincial capital, Quetta. It has forced the Pakistani Army into a retreat and throwing the country's western defence into disarray.

This internal uprising compounds Pakistan's mounting crisis. The country is already faced with simultaneous military pressure from India in the east and Baloch fighters in the west. On the intervening night of May 8 and 9, Indian air defense systems intercepted and neutralised multiple drones and missiles launched by Pakistan over key cities such as Amritsar, Jalandhar, Jaisalmer, Udhampur and others. It was a robust show of strength that has further cornered Islamabad on the global stage.

Meanwhile, the BLA has intensified its offensive in Balochistan. According to BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch, their fighters launched coordinated assaults across six locations in Kech, Mastung and Kachhi districts, using a combination of remote-controlled IEDs, automatic weapons and grenade launchers. These attacks specifically targeted Pakistani forces, their supply convoys and critical infrastructure.

The epicentre of the uprising is Quetta, where the BLA claims to have taken control after attacking the Frontier Corps Headquarters and several key checkpoints. At Qambrani Road's Safar Khan check post, two blasts were reported, while armed assailants also struck Pakistani posts in Hazara Town and Kirani Road with heavy gunfire and explosives.

On May 8, BLA operatives targeted a Pakistani bomb disposal squad in the Dashtak area of Zamaran, killing one soldier in a remote-controlled IED blast. The following day, separate attacks were launched on checkpoints in Katgan and Sah Dim, where heavy weapons and grenades inflicted further casualties. An Army supply truck in Sah Dim was completely destroyed in another IED attack.

To cripple communications and logistics, the BLA also targeted and destroyed a Ufone communication tower in Haji Shahr, Kachhi and attacked vehicles allegedly involved in looting Baloch resources in Mastung’s Chotu area.

The BLA has warned local civilians against aiding the military or its collaborators, condemning the Pakistani forces’ use of token-based economic incentives to secure local cooperation in Zamaran and Tigran. “Anyone assisting the occupation will be held responsible for their own safety and property,” the statement read.