Amid Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal, Unseen Footage Of Slain Hamas Chief Sinwar In Gaza Surfaces — WATCH

Israel-Hamas Conflict: An unseen video footage of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who’s believed to have led the 2023 attacks against Israel, has surfaced. The video footage, released by the Al Jazeera network, shows Sinwar on Gaza battlefields, directing military operations in the Rafah area.

In the footage, the Palestinian leader was seen wearing a military vest, a stick in his hand, and covered by a blanket.

Notably, Sinwar has been accused by Israel of being the mastermind of the October 7 attacks, the deadliest in their history. The attacks sparked a massive conflict in the Middle East conflict, causing a sharp divide between the West and other pro-Palestine countries.

⚡️ Al Jazeera releases exclusive footage of Yehya Sinwar on the battlefield pic.twitter.com/dnP32OJDWv — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) January 24, 2025

Sinwar was killed during an Israeli operation in Gaza, three months after the attack. In the 71-second clip, graffiti of the Hebrew word "north" was visible on the wall of a building where Sinwar stayed briefly. According to media reports, it is an indication that Israeli forces had raided the house before he arrived there.

In another visual, the former Hamas chief was seen in a polo shirt with another man, and a map spread out before them.

Sinwar had risen through the ranks of Hamas. He was killed on October 18 last year during a raid by Israel. He died hours after he was seen moving his belongings in a Gaza tunnel.

The Middle East has been witnessing conflicts since October 7, 2023 when Hamas operatives launched an onslaught in twins of Israel across the Gaza border, claiming the lives of over 1,200 people and kidnapping another 250 people.

Responding to Hamas’ deadly attack, Israel began pounding Gaza with aerial strikes followed by ground operations. Hamas claims that Israeli operations have left over 47,000 dead in the Gaza Strip.

It is pertinent to mention that SInwar’s last moments have surfaced at a time when Israel and Hamas have taken a bold step and shunned violence for a brief period to swap prisoners and hostages following a ceasefire deal in a bid to ensure peace in the Middle East and bring an end to a year-long conflict.