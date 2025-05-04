Amid LoC Tensions, Pakistani MP Says 'Hum London Bhag Jayenge' If War Breaks Out With India | Video

In the wake of rising tensions between India and Pakistan after the deadly April 22 terror strike in Pahalgam, a provocative statement by a Pakistani legislator has gone viral on social media, inviting sharp responses. Sher Afzal Khan Marwat, a member of Pakistan's National Assembly and former aide of jailed ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan, was questioned by a journalist if he would pick up arms and go to the border if a war breaks out against India. Marwat responded curtly, "I will go to England if war breaks out with India."

When further questioned about whether he thought Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi would back down for the sake of de-escalation, Marwat had a sarcastic reply, "Is Modi my aunt’s son that he will step back just because I say so?"

The video of Marwat's interview became widely circulated on social media, and it attracted criticism and ridicule, with people claiming even Pakistani politicians don't much believe in their own armed forces.

Marwat, once a member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, has been isolated over the past few months after consistently criticising the party leadership. PTI, whose leader is Imran Khan, is currently politically and legally besieged in Pakistan.

Background: Pahalgam Terror Attack

On April 22, terrorists targeted a group of tourists at the picturesque Baisaran meadow in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, and 26 of them were killed, including two foreign tourists from the UAE and Nepal. The Resistance Front (TRF), which has been suspected to be associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba, took responsibility for the attack.

The eyewitnesses described that the attackers had come out from pine groves and fired upon the tourists, many of whom were taking pony rides or drinks. The attack is one of the worst attacks on civilians in Kashmir in several years.

As a reaction, India made important diplomatic and strategic moves such as suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, lowering diplomatic relations with Pakistan, closing vital border crossing points, and declaring Pakistani military attaches personae non grata at the High Commission in New Delhi.

Diplomatic tensions between the two countries are high since the wake of the attack is continuing to color regional diplomatic conversation.