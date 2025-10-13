Amid Tears And Cheers, Israeli Hostages Set To Return Today; Trump Heads To Egypt For Historic Gaza Ceasefire Deal Signing

Washington, Tel Aviv, Sharm el-Sheikh: Ahead of the scheduled return of hostages from Hamas captivity, US President Donald Trump departed for Israel on Sunday, calling the trip “a very special time” and speaking with excitement and unity in every tone. "This is going to be a very special time... Everybody's very excited about this moment in time," he said before boarding Air Force One.

Trump described the visit as unprecedented. "This is a very special event... Everybody's cheering at one time. That has never happened before. Usually, if you have one cheering, the other isn't. The other is the opposite," he said.

He reflected on the rare collective enthusiasm, saying, "This is the first time everybody is amazed and they are thrilled, and it is an honour to be involved."

"We are going to have an amazing time, and it is going to be something that has never happened before," Trump added.

The US president will arrive in Tel Aviv early Monday morning local time. His schedule is tightly packed and described as "a very special time", including a private meeting with families of hostages at the Knesset and a public address to Israeli lawmakers.

This marks Trump's first visit to Israel since announcing the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. The visit coincides with the implementation of the first phase of the Gaza Peace Plan, highlighting its significance in the ongoing peace efforts.

After engagements in Israel, he will travel to Egypt, the host of the negotiations following his unveiling of the 21-point Gaza Peace Plan that includes Hamas disarmament.

The centrepiece will be a peace ceremony in Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday afternoon. Trump had announced plans to attend the official signing of the ceasefire, although full details of the agreement remain undisclosed.

According to the itinerary, he will spend less than seven hours on Israeli soil before departing for Egypt, where he is expected to remain around three hours before returning to Washington.

The visit follows phase one of the Israel-Gaza deal, which reportedly saw 200 US troops arrive to establish a coordination centre.

Trump's address to the Knesset highlights Washington's focus on partnership with Jerusalem at this critical stage.

The closed-door meeting with hostage families is expected to be among the most sensitive moments of the trip. The president is scheduled to return to the White House shortly after midnight Tuesday.

‘An Evening Of Tears And Joy’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Sunday evening "an evening of tears and an evening of joy" in a message to the nation.

"Citizens of Israel, my brothers and sisters, this is an emotional evening, an evening of tears, an evening of joy. Because tomorrow, children will return to their border," he wrote on X.

The prime minister emphasised Israel's readiness to receive hostages immediately. His office confirmed a conversation with Israel’s Coordinator for the Hostages and the Missing, Brigadier-General (Res.) Gal Hirsch.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has just spoken with Coordinator for the Hostages and the Missing Brig.-Gen. (Res.) Gal Hirsch. Prime Minister Netanyahu: 'Israel is prepared and ready to immediately receive all of our hostages'," the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted.

The Israel-Hamas conflict has caused at least 67,806 deaths and 1,70,066 injuries since October 2023. The October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks killed 1,139 Israelis and captured about 200 people, according to Al Jazeera.

Following the surprise attack, Israel launched an offensive against Palestinians in Gaza, killing over 67,000 people, including women and children, and turning the city into rubble.

As part of the US-brokered ceasefire, Israel will release nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for hostages and allow the immediate provision of "full aid" to Gaza, which has faced severe food shortages and famine in some regions, CBS News reported.

Hours ahead of the expected release, Israel’s President Isaac Herzog addressed crowds at Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square, calling the agreement "a historic moment" with the potential to reshape the Middle East.

"It is important to say – this agreement is not simple. It will include some very painful elements, and they already are painful. But we understand that this is a historic moment that can also provide a genuine horizon of hope and change for the Middle East," he said.

Herzog expressed eagerness for Trump’s arrival on Monday. "We want to welcome him among us, to thank him from the bottom of our hearts - him and his team - for their tremendous effort, as well as the mediators and everyone who took part," the president said.

Israel seeks US support to build the next stages of the deal, aiming for "real change in Israel and the Middle East - in Gaza and everywhere - that will bring us true change and hope".

Sources reported that Hamas may accelerate the release of hostages to Sunday, provided Israel frees at least two of seven high-profile Palestinian prisoners it seeks. Talks resumed Sunday morning to resolve remaining issues in the first phase of Washington’s Gaza ceasefire deal.