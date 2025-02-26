Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2864299https://zeenews.india.com/world/amid-tensions-over-war-with-russia-us-and-ukraine-agree-on-rare-minerals-deal-2864299.html
NewsWorld
RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

Amid Tensions Over War With Russia, US And Ukraine Agree On Rare Minerals Deal

An official said the agreement would provide an opportunity for Zelenskyy and Trump to discuss continued military aid to Ukraine.

|Last Updated: Feb 26, 2025, 06:36 AM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Amid Tensions Over War With Russia, US And Ukraine Agree On Rare Minerals Deal Photo Credit: ANI

Ukraine and the US have reached an agreement on a framework for a broad economic deal that would include the exploitation of rare earth minerals, three senior Ukrainian officials said Tuesday.

The officials, who were familiar with the matter, spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. One of them said that Kyiv hopes that signing the agreement will ensure the continued flow of US Military support that Ukraine urgently needs.

There was no immediate response to a request for comment from the administration of US President Donald Trump.

The agreement could be signed as early as Friday and plans are being drawn up for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to travel to Washington to meet Trump, according to one of the Ukrainian officials.

Another official said the agreement would provide an opportunity for Zelenskyy and Trump to discuss continued military aid to Ukraine, which is why Kyiv is eager to finalize the deal.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK