Amid Tensions With Iran, Greenland, Russia, US Air Force Flies 'Doomsday Plane' To Washington; Watch

With global tensions rising due to US President Donald Trump's remarks related to Greenland, actions against Venezuela and reports of a possible attack on Iran, the United States has called its 'Doomsday Plane' to Washington, DC again. It was last spotted in DC in June 2025. The US Air Force's E-4B Nightwatch is not only a plane but a military operations command centre, immune to even nuclear blasts.

Global tensions are rising after recent US actions against Venezuela and the seizure of a Russian vessel. According to Aviation A-2 and viral social media videos, the US Air Force’s E-4B Nightwatch was recently spotted flying over the Washington, D.C. region.

While no official emergency has been announced, the presence of this aircraft is seen as a strong signal that the United States is preparing for all possible scenarios. Its appearance has sparked speculation about whether the country is gearing up for a major conflict or if a significant global event is about to unfold—one that the world has not yet been informed about.

Notably, the Doomsday Plane is used by the Air Force in cases related to domestic emergency and international emergencies situations related to the United States. The Boeing E-4B aircraft is a specially modified version of the Boeing 747-200. It has been designed to operate at high altitudes for long distances without interruption and can remain airborne for a longer period with the help of air refuelling.

The Boeing E-4B Nightwatch exists for one main reason: to keep the government and military functioning during catastrophic events that cripples ground-based command centres. The E-4B serves as the National Airborne Operations Command Centre. It acts as a flying command post, allowing top leaders like the US President, Secretary of Defense, and senior military officials to manage military operations even if their ground based facilities are damaged.

The E-4B provides a crucial platform for communication, control, and decision-making during any emergencies, including nuclear threats/attacks. At least one E-4B remains always on standby to maintain constant readiness, supported by global watch teams stationed at select military bases.

Built to function where normal systems might fail, the E-4B is believed to be protected against electromagnetic pulse (EMP) effects and engineered to withstand nearby nuclear explosions. It's equipped with numerous satellite links and specialised antennas. The aircraft maintains secure contact with military units, nuclear submarines, and strategic forces across the globe.