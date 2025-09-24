Germany Seeks Skilled Indian Professionals Amid US H-1B Visa Uncertainty

Amid rising uncertainty over the H-1B visa programme in the United States, Germany is actively reaching out to skilled Indian professionals as an attractive alternative.

German Ambassador to India, Dr. Philipp Ackermann, extended an open invitation to Indian talent, highlighting Europe’s largest economy as a promising destination with stable migration policies and abundant career opportunities.

"Here is my call to all highly skilled Indians. Germany stands out with its stable migration policies, and with great job opportunities for Indians in IT, management, science and tech," Ackermann said in a post on X.