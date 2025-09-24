Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2963824https://zeenews.india.com/world/amid-us-h-1b-visa-uncertainty-germany-calls-out-to-skilled-indian-professionals-2963824.html
NewsWorld
H-1B VISA FEE HIKE

Germany Seeks Skilled Indian Professionals Amid US H-1B Visa Uncertainty

Amid rising uncertainty over the H-1B visa programme in the United States, Germany is actively reaching out to skilled Indian professionals as an attractive alternative.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 24, 2025, 10:24 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Germany Seeks Skilled Indian Professionals Amid US H-1B Visa UncertaintyRepresentative image. (Photo: IANS)

Amid rising uncertainty over the H-1B visa programme in the United States, Germany is actively reaching out to skilled Indian professionals as an attractive alternative.

German Ambassador to India, Dr. Philipp Ackermann, extended an open invitation to Indian talent, highlighting Europe’s largest economy as a promising destination with stable migration policies and abundant career opportunities.

"Here is my call to all highly skilled Indians. Germany stands out with its stable migration policies, and with great job opportunities for Indians in IT, management, science and tech," Ackermann said in a post on X.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh