Amid US President Visit, Netanyahu Calls Donald Trump The ‘Greatest Friend Israel Has Ever Had In White House’
Amid the Israel-Gaza ceasefire, Donald Trump visited Israel, praised for ending the war and securing hostage release. Netanyahu called him Israel’s greatest White House ally and endorsed him for the Nobel Peace Prize.
Trending Photos
Amid the ceasefire pact between Israel and Gaza, US President Donald Trump arrived in Israel and received a welcome from President Netanyahu in the Knesset Chamber on Monday. Both leaders shared a stage at the Israeli parliament, and Netanyahu thanked the US President for “pivotal leadership” in that it ended the war by meeting all objectives.
Speaking in Israeli Parliament, Netanyahu said, " President Trump, we welcome you here to thank you for your pivotal leadership for the proposal that got the backing of the entire world. A proposal that brings all our hostages home. A proposal that ends the war by meeting all our objectives..."
He further added that Donald Trump is the greatest friend Israel has had in the White House.
Reacting to the Nobel Peace Prize for next year, Israel endorses said, "There is no one more deserving than you, Mr President."
What President Trump Said
In the Israeli Parliament, President Trump stressed that after two years of spat between Israel and Gaza, now “20 courageous hostages are returning to the embrace of their families..."
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv