Amid White House Peace Push, Trump Calls Musk Mentally Gone; But Is Elon Even Listening?

New Delhi: Just a day after X (formerly Twitter) lit up with signs of a possible ceasefire between the two alpha billionaires of American influence, US President Donald Trump has poured cold water over any reconciliation talk.

Asked by ABC News if he would speak to Musk after their very public clash, he scoffed, “You mean the man who has lost his mind? I am not particularly interested in talking to him.”

Classic Trump, doubling down even when the temperature seems to be cooling.

There is an odd symmetry here. Musk, who had just hinted at making peace – replying “You are not wrong” to billionaire investor Bill Ackman’s call for the two to settle their feud for the sake of the nation – now finds himself ghosted by the very man he might have tried to reach out to.

“I am not even thinking about Elon. He has got a problem, the poor guy has got a problem,” Trump told CNN with dismissive finality during a June 6 interview.

And while the White House reportedly flirted with the idea of brokering a peace call, as per Politico, other sources quickly knocked that down – saying no such call had been scheduled.

So now, America’s two most powerful disruptors remain locked in a bizarre standoff that is half-reality TV and half-national policy debate.

This feud is not only personal, it is political and economic. It started when Trump lashed out during a White House appearance, accusing Musk of betrayal over criticism of his tax and spending bill.

Musk hit back hard. He accused Trump’s trade policies of potentially triggering a recession and even dragged the former president’s links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein into the public arena.

Then came the bizarre twist – Trump, clearly furious, threatened to cancel U.S. government contracts with Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s companies.

In retaliation, Musk posted that he would “retire” the Dragon spacecraft – a vehicle crucial to NASA. The internet melted down. But a few hours and likely a few backchannel calls later, Musk reversed course: “Good advice. Ok, we won’t decommission Dragon.”

In this verbal space race, it is hard to tell who is steering the ship and who is punching holes in the hull.

Whether this ends in detente or total decoupling remains unclear, but what is certain is this – the Trump-Musk saga has become a defining narrative of America’s political tech complex where egos, economics and electoral stakes collide like celestial bodies on a crash course.