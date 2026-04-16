BREAKING: Amir Hamza, LeT co-founder, critically injured in Lahore shooting; hospitalised under ISI guard
Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) co-founder Amir Hamza is in critical condition after a targeted shooting in Lahore. Following the recent killing of Saifullah Khalid, learn about the "unknown gunmen" pattern targeting terrorists in Pakistan.
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Amir Hamza, a founding member and top ideologue of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), is reportedly in critical condition after being targeted in a shooting in Lahore. The US-designated global terrorist was found with severe injuries at his residence and has been shifted to a military hospital under the high-level protection of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).
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