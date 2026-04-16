BREAKING: Amir Hamza, LeT co-founder, critically injured in Lahore shooting; hospitalised under ISI guard

Amir Hamza, a founding member and top ideologue of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), is reportedly in critical condition after being targeted in a shooting in Lahore. The US-designated global terrorist was found with severe injuries at his residence and has been shifted to a military hospital under the high-level protection of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

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