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NewsWorldBREAKING: Amir Hamza, LeT co-founder, critically injured in Lahore shooting; hospitalised under ISI guard
AMIR HAMZA

BREAKING: Amir Hamza, LeT co-founder, critically injured in Lahore shooting; hospitalised under ISI guard

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) co-founder Amir Hamza is in critical condition after a targeted shooting in Lahore. Following the recent killing of Saifullah Khalid, learn about the "unknown gunmen" pattern targeting terrorists in Pakistan.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Apr 16, 2026, 12:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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BREAKING: Amir Hamza, LeT co-founder, critically injured in Lahore shooting; hospitalised under ISI guardLeT Co-Founder Amir Hamza. (PHOTO: Social media/X)

Amir Hamza, a founding member and top ideologue of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), is reportedly in critical condition after being targeted in a shooting in Lahore. The US-designated global terrorist was found with severe injuries at his residence and has been shifted to a military hospital under the high-level protection of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

 

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