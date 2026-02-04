An angel in this Rome’s church looks like a PM – can you spot who?

New Delhi: A small, recently restored chapel in the heart of Rome has suddenly captured the city’s attention after visitors noticed something unusual – one of its angels appears to bear the face of Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Part of the old Basilica of San Lorenzo in Lucina, the chapel was mostly ignored until visitors and locals started noticing the unusual resemblance.

The parish priest explained that he had not noticed the similarity until it became widely discussed and now felt upset at being caught up in the media frenzy.

The chapel itself had long been a quiet corner of the church. In the 1980s, it had been assigned to a monarchist group, which installed a bust of Italy’s last king, Umberto II, who had died in exile, along with a commemorative plaque.

Around 2000, the walls were decorated with frescoes showing royal sites and two angels flanking the bust. Over the years, water damage affected the chapel. The church restored it. The work was finished just before last Christmas.

After the newspaper’s report, the chapel became a hotspot for debate. Some lawmakers criticised the depiction as inappropriate for a religious setting, citing laws meant to safeguard Italy’s cultural heritage. Officials from the culture ministry announced they would review the situation. A senior Vatican official stated that sacred art should not be misused for purposes outside liturgy or prayer.

AS her images and memes spread online, Prime Minister Meloni responded to the incident on social media, joking that she did not actually look like an angel. The reaction included humorous takes from comedians and playful comparisons to everyday life.

The volunteer responsible for the restoration insisted that the angel was not intended to resemble the prime minister and that the work faithfully replicated the previous fresco. Art experts have been asked to locate images of the chapel before the restoration to confirm the claim.

The parish priest said that while criticism had been loud, he also received messages from visitors who appreciated the fresco. He indicated that if the protests continued, the angel’s face might eventually be repainted.

Observers and journalists said Italians were now guessing which other politicians the chapel’s angels might look like, calling it a case of collective pareidolia, where people see familiar faces in things that are not actually faces.

Some commentators described the angel as a sign of political loyalty or personality cult, while others saw it as harmless satire. Still, critics argued that restorers should not convey political messages in a religious context and warned about the implications for future generations.

One of the oldest parts of the basilica with roots dating back to the 4th century, the chapel has suddenly become a symbol of Italy’s fascination with politics, art and public perception, all sparked by a single angel in a fresco.