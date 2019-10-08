An investigative journalist in the city of Ruse was brutally raped and murdered, third case in the EU.

Bulgaria: Bulgarian authorities have launched a probe into the rape and murder of an investigative journalist in the city of Ruse, the third journalist to have been killed in the European Union this year. Authorities discovered the body of 30-year-old Viktoria Marinova in the town of Ruse, northern Bulgaria, on Saturday. Police said she had been brutally beaten, raped and strangled. Her body was found in a park near the river.

Interior minister Mladen Marinov said Monday there was no evidence to suggest the killing was linked to Marinova's work. "It is about rape and murder," he said, The country`s top murder investigators had been sent to Ruse to work on the case he added. Ruse Regional Prosecutor Georgi Georgiev told the state media that Marinova`s mobile phone, car keys, glasses and part of her clothing were missing when her body was found.

Marinova was a director of a small local TV station and presenter of two investigative programs and She also worked on a programme focusing on social issues and was involved with charity work.